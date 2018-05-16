Haagen Dazs Dark Chocolate & Salted Caramel Crunch Duo Ice Cream 420Ml

- Energy982 kJ 235 kcal12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1141 kJ
Product Description
- Dairy milk caramel ice cream and dairy ice cream with chocolate. Contains dark chocolate (3%, with 72% cocoa solids), chocolate flakes (4%, with 49% cocoa solids) and salted butter caramel (8%) swirl.
- Made with Chocolate 72% Cocoa*
- *in dark chocolate ice cream
- Rinse - Cup - Recycle
- Cap - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- © General Mills
- Gluten-free
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 420ML
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Cream (31%), Water, Sugar, Sweetened Lactose Reduced Condensed Skimmed Milk, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Egg Yolk, Cocoa Mass, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sweetened Condensed Whole Milk, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butter, Butter Oil, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in, bold.
Storage
For the best experience, remove ice cream from freezer 10 to 15 minutes before serving. Once thawed do not refreeze. Keep frozen below -18°C. For best before date see base of cup.
Number of uses
Contains at least 4 portions
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- www.haagen-dazs.com
- Freephone 0800 125556 (UK)
- 1800 535115 (ROI)
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middx,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
420ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|2x Scoop (86 g)
|%* (86g)
|Energy
|1141 kJ
|982 kJ
|12 %
|-
|274 kcal
|235 kcal
|Fat
|16.9 g
|14.5 g
|21 %
|of which saturates
|11.1 g
|9.5 g
|48 %
|Carbohydrate
|25.3 g
|21.8 g
|8 %
|of which sugars
|22.8 g
|19.6 g
|22 %
|Fibre
|1.3 g
|1.1 g
|-
|Protein
|4.6 g
|3.9 g
|8 %
|Salt
|0.33 g
|0.28 g
|5 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains at least 4 portions
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021