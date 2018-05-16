By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dairylea Dunkers Jumbo Tubes Cheese Snacks 4 X 45G

Dairylea Dunkers Jumbo Tubes Cheese Snacks 4 X 45G
£ 2.25
£12.50/kg
Each 45 g tub contains
  • Energy447 kJ 107 kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.5 g
    6%
  • Saturates2.6 g
    13%
  • Sugars3.1 g
    3%
  • Salt0.63 g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 993 kJ

Product Description

  Cheese dip (7 % fat) with added Calcium and Corn & Potato Snack (28 %).
  Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
  Made with milk and cheese, heated and blended into a yummy, creamy tasting cheese dip, accompanied by our delicious Jumbo Tubes
  A favourite with little kids, big kids and the kid in you! Take a Jumbo Tube and dunk it right in that yummy cheese dip!
  Did you know that Dairylea has been bringing families delicious cheese spread since the 1950's? That means the UK has been enjoying our iconic cheese triangles for over 60 years now!
  No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives Added
  A good source of calcium
  Dip, Dunk, Demolish!
  Great for Lunchboxes
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives Added
  Suitable for Vegetarians
  Pack size: 180G
  • A good source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Dairylea Cheese Dip: Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Concentrated Whey (from Milk), Milk Protein, Milk Fat, Inulin, Emulsifying Salt (Polyphosphate), Modified Starch, Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Corn and Potato Snack: Corn Flour, Potato Granules, Palm Oil, Flavourings, Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Acids (Citric Acid), Rosemary, Horseradish

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat.

Storage

Best before: See tubKeep refrigerated (1°-5°C)

Number of uses

Contains 4 tubs

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • To contact us...
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106
  • (ROI) 1800 600 858

Net Contents

4 x 45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer tub (45 g)%* / Per tub (45 g)
Energy 993 kJ447 kJ
-237 kcal107 kcal5 %
Fat 10 g4.5 g6 %
of which saturates 5.8 g2.6 g13 %
Carbohydrate 25 g11 g4 %
of which sugars 6.8 g3.1 g3 %
Fibre 2.7 g1.2 g-
Protein 9.6 g4.3 g9 %
Salt 1.39 g0.63 g10 %
Calcium 497 mg 62 % of NRV**224 mg 28 % of NRV**-
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** Nutrient Reference Value(s)---

