Tesco Seasonal Gingerbread Biscuit
New
- Energy645kJ 153kcal8%
- Fat5.0g7%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars9.8g11%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 645kJ / 153kcal
Product Description
- Gingerbread biscuit decorated with coloured icing.
- Oven baked for a sweet, crisp biscuit with a touch of warming ginger.
- Made with Golden Syrup
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Glucose Syrup, Colours (Plain Caramel, Anthocyanins, Iron Oxide, Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Paprika Extract), Dried Egg White, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Plant Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower), Cornflour, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain soya, peanuts and nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each biscuit (35g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|645kJ / 153kcal
|1842kJ / 438kcal
|Fat
|5.0g
|14.4g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|24.4g
|69.8g
|Sugars
|9.8g
|28.1g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|2.3g
|Protein
|2.1g
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021