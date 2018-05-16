By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Seasonal Gingerbread Biscuit

Tesco Seasonal Gingerbread Biscuit
£ 0.60
£0.60/each

New

Each biscuit
  • Energy645kJ 153kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars9.8g
    11%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 645kJ / 153kcal

Product Description

  • Gingerbread biscuit decorated with coloured icing.
  • Oven baked for a sweet, crisp biscuit with a touch of warming ginger.
  • Made with Golden Syrup

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Glucose Syrup, Colours (Plain Caramel, Anthocyanins, Iron Oxide, Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Paprika Extract), Dried Egg White, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Plant Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower), Cornflour, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya, peanuts and nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach biscuit (35g)Per 100g
Energy645kJ / 153kcal1842kJ / 438kcal
Fat5.0g14.4g
Saturates2.3g6.6g
Carbohydrate24.4g69.8g
Sugars9.8g28.1g
Fibre0.8g2.3g
Protein2.1g6.1g
Salt0.2g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

