Barefoot White Zinfandel 1.5L

Product Description

  • Rosé Wine
  • The Barefoot brand has won more than 2,000 awards worldwide with consistent quality proven value.
  • Barefoot White Zinfandel is packed with seriously lush Pineapple and Strawberry and tastes deliciously Fruity. Great served chilled with appetisers, summer fruits, chicken, seafood and cheeses. Enjoy it for 30 days fresh in your fridge.
  • Life's more fun when we're together. That's why Barefoot has something for everyone, with delicious award winning wines that will have you reaching for another sip. Barefoot wines are always fun, flavourful, and approachable.
  • 1.5 Litres is Equal to 2 x 750ml Bottles
  • © 2020 Barefoot Cellars
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Fresh 30 Days After Opening
  • Sweet, Ripe, Fruity
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Barefoot White Zinfandel is packed with seriously lush Pineapple and Strawberry and tastes deliciously Fruity

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

12

ABV

8% vol

Producer

Barefoot Cellars

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Jennifer Wall

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Zinfandel, Symphony, Muscat

Vinification Details

  • The winemaker hand chose the yeast and used a cool fermentation process. The fermentation was stopped allowing the sugars from the grape to remain in the wine. This provides the fresh flavours and fruit characters to develop in the wine glass. The use of cool storage in the tank preserved the fresh floral and tropical aromas and tastes. These techniques and just the right amount of care and handling resulted in a delicious wine.

History

  • Barefoot Wine & Bubbly got started in California in the 1960s. Its founders believed that wine should be more fun and less serious; and created a wine that could be enjoyed by everyone from first-time wine drinkers to hard-core aficionados. Barefoot Wine & Bubbly is the most awarded and #1 wine brand in the US and was introduced to the UK in 2007. Staying true to its grassroots beginnings Barefoot Wine & Bubbly gives back to local non-profit groups through charitable wine donations.

Regional Information

  • A warm and dry spring and summer lead to an early harvest. The grape canopies were managed to allow just the right amount of sunlight on the fruit. The warm days resulted in ripe tropical floral aromas and tastes

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • Break and lift perforated flap and remove circular tab portion.
  • Pull tap out, position tap neck in opening and secure with flap.
  • Remove tamper-evident strip.
  • Lift handles to activate tap and dispense wine. Enjoy!

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Encirc Ltd,
  • Ash Road,
  • Elton,
  • Cheshire,
  • CH2 4LF,

Importer address

  • E. & J. Gallo Winery (Deutschland) GmbH,
  • Louisenstrasse 65,
  • 61348 Bad Homburg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Encirc Ltd,
  • Ash Road,
  • Elton,
  • Cheshire,
  • CH2 4LF,
  • U.K.
  • www.barefootwine.co.uk

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Great easy drinking wine

5 stars

Purchased as part of a promotion. Light wine. Served chilled. Fresh and easy to drink

Good product and packaging

5 stars

Haven't tried this product in its current form but have tried the wine previously which went down very well with guests. The packaging and easier to transport liquid is great for outside the home and for parties. Bought as part of a promotion.

Love this

5 stars

still one of my all time favourite wines sweet but not too sweet and very refreshing

Fruity........

5 stars

lovely , light , fruity and so easy to drink...... The box is the perfect size to store in the fridge , nice and compact, no need to take out to pour a glass just squeeze the tap and it's there quickly , easy and perfectly chilled . Bought as part of a promotion .

Great easy drinking wine

5 stars

great easy drinking wine good quality as you'd expect from Barefoot Crisp but with good depth of flavour A new favourite good value in this size and packaging

A taste if Californian sunshine

5 stars

What a lovely summer drink, you can taste sunshine in every mouthful. You can just imagine you are on holiday.

A very pleasant wine

5 stars

A lovely very pleasant gluggable wine. If anything slightly on the sweet side for my taste, but very enjoyable. A big plus is the box size which fits snugly in the fridge door.

My new favourite wine

5 stars

Great size. Tasted lovely with subtle fruit flavours.

Nice wine

4 stars

Really enjoyed this wine, would buy again and i like the fact it is in a box and keeps longer.

Sister loved it!

5 stars

My sister loved this over Christmas, chilled and sometimes over ice. Clean and fresh she really enjoyed it!

