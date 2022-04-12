Barefoot White Zinfandel 1.5L

Great easy drinking wine
Purchased as part of a promotion. Light wine. Served chilled. Fresh and easy to drink
Good product and packaging
Haven't tried this product in its current form but have tried the wine previously which went down very well with guests. The packaging and easier to transport liquid is great for outside the home and for parties. Bought as part of a promotion.
Love this
still one of my all time favourite wines sweet but not too sweet and very refreshing
Fruity........
lovely , light , fruity and so easy to drink...... The box is the perfect size to store in the fridge , nice and compact, no need to take out to pour a glass just squeeze the tap and it's there quickly , easy and perfectly chilled . Bought as part of a promotion .
Great easy drinking wine
great easy drinking wine good quality as you'd expect from Barefoot Crisp but with good depth of flavour A new favourite good value in this size and packaging
A taste if Californian sunshine
What a lovely summer drink, you can taste sunshine in every mouthful. You can just imagine you are on holiday.
A very pleasant wine
A lovely very pleasant gluggable wine. If anything slightly on the sweet side for my taste, but very enjoyable. A big plus is the box size which fits snugly in the fridge door.
My new favourite wine
Great size. Tasted lovely with subtle fruit flavours.
Nice wine
Really enjoyed this wine, would buy again and i like the fact it is in a box and keeps longer.
Sister loved it!
My sister loved this over Christmas, chilled and sometimes over ice. Clean and fresh she really enjoyed it!