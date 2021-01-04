Rustlers The Supreme Cheese Melt Burger 173G
Offer
Product Description
- A flame grilled beef burger topped with a processed cheese slice and Rustlers sauce, in a sesame seeded bun.
- Our burgers are made with the finest quality British & Irish beef, expertly flame grilled for that supreme BBQ taste.
- Our crisping sleeve does exactly what it says! So, no need to toast your bun, just pop the box straight in the microwave, heat & enjoy.
- Why Not Also Try...
- All-Day Breakfast Sausage Muffin with Cheese & Brown Sauce
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Box - Recycle
- Remove Sleeve - Sleeve - Recycle
- Pouch - Don't Recycle
- Cook in the Box
- With Our Signature Sauce
- Made with 100% British & Irish Beef
- Crisping Sleeve
- Flame Grilled
- No Prep, Mess, Fuss
- Pack size: 173G
Information
Ingredients
Sesame Seeded Bun [Wheat Flour*, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sesame Seeds, Sugar, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers: E472e, E471; Preservative: E282; Antioxidant: E300], Beef Burger (39%) [Beef, Beef Fat, Soya Protein, Salt, Wheat Flour*, Stabiliser: E451; Dextrose, Sugar, Egg White Powder, Yeast Extract, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings], Rustlers Sauce [Tomato Puree, Onion, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Gherkins, Salt, Preservative: E202; Stabiliser: E415; Cayenne Pepper, Dill Oil, Colour: E160c], Processed Cheese Slice (7%) [Cheese (Milk), Sustainable Palm Oil, Emulsifying Salt: E331; Flavouring (Milk), Colours: E160a, E160c; Preservative: E200], *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin. Beef Burger contains 82% Beef
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep in the fridge, don't freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Let the Box Do the Work...
Pop
No need to open box before cooking. Place box in microwave. Heat for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800w) or 2 minutes 20 seconds (900w). Hear a pop? It's just cooking.
Caution Hot Product!
Leave for 2 minutes.
Remove wrapper & crisping sleeve... enjoy!
Preparation and Usage
- Heat to Enjoy
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.
Name and address
- Rustlers,
- The Snackhouse,
- St. Georges Park,
- Kirkham,
- PR4 2DZ.
- Kepak,
Return to
- Our Quality Promise
- If you have any comments, get in touch and let us know! Please keep the packaging in case we ask for it.
- (UK) 0800 760 067
- www.rustlersonline.com
- Rustlers,
- The Snackhouse,
- St. Georges Park,
- Kirkham,
- PR4 2DZ.
- Kepak,
- Unit 3,
- Block 10,
Net Contents
173g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (173g)
|Energy
|1130kJ/270kcal
|1955kJ/467kcal
|Fat
|13.4g
|23.1g
|of which saturates
|5.5g
|9.5g
|Carbohydrate
|23.8g
|41.2g
|of which sugars
|3.7g
|6.5g
|Protein
|13.0g
|22.4g
|Salt
|1.4g
|2.5g
Safety information
Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021