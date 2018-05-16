Tesco Finest 2 Melting Middle Salmon & Hollandaise Fishcakes 290g

- Energy1264kJ 302kcal15%
- Fat16.3g23%
- Saturates3.3g17%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 950kJ / 227kcal
Product Description
- Pieces of salmon (Salmo salar) fillet and mashed potato with a creamy butter and lemon sauce centre, coated in a chive and parsley crumb.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Chive Ciabatta Crumb Atlantic Salmon Succulent salmon fillet and fluffy mash, filled with hollandaise sauce, encased in a ciabatta crumb
- Pack size: 290G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (40%), Potato, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Whole Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Lemon Juice, Butter (Milk), Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Starch, White Wine, Parsley, Shallot, Salt, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Inulin, Wheat Fibre, Fish Gelatine, Olive Oil, Egg Yolk, Yeast, Chive, Sunflower Oil, White Pepper, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Black Pepper Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220ºC /Fan 200ºC/Gas 7 18-20 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 220ºC /Fan 200ºC/Gas 7 30 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Hot centre.Immediately after cooking the centre of this product will be extremely hot.Allow it to cool slightly before eating.Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
290g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One fishcake (133g**)
|Energy
|950kJ / 227kcal
|1264kJ / 302kcal
|Fat
|12.3g
|16.3g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|17.2g
|22.8g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|2.0g
|Protein
|11.4g
|15.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 290g typically weighs 266g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
