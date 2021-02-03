By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kit Kat Chunky Milk Chocolate Easter Egg 129G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Kit Kat Chunky Milk Chocolate Easter Egg 129G
£ 1.00
£0.78/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate egg with a KitKat Chunky Snacksize bar (crispy wafer finger covered with thick milk chocolate (68%)). Milk chocolate egg shell contains cocoa solids 25% minimum, milk solids 14% minimum and vegetable fat in addition to cocoa butter.
  • Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
  • www.kitkat.co.uk
  • www.facebook.com/kitkatuk
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Celebrate your Easter with a Kit Kat Chunky Medium Egg! The Kit Kat Chunky Medium Egg comes with a milk chocolate egg and a milk chocolate Kit Kat Chunky bar. KITKAT Chunky launched in 1999, and is the biggest innovation for KITKAT since its launch in 1935. You can chose from the classic KITKAT Chunky Milk or mix your break up and pick up a KITKAT Chunky Peanut Butter. KITKAT Chunky uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
  • Have you tried our Kit Kat Chunky Large egg?
  • Foil - Recycle
  • Carton - Recycle
  • Wrap - Don't Recycle
  • Munch it, Scrunch it
  • - scrunch your foil wrappers into a fist sized ball with kitchen foil to recycle.
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • Creamy milk chocolate egg with a Kit Kat Chunky Bar
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 129G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Nuts, Peanuts
  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Best Before End: See base of packStore cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 1/5 Egg = 1 Serving
  • Or
  • 1 Bar = 1 Serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Every care is taken to ensure that this product reaches you in good condition. If it does not, please return the pack and its contents to the Consumer Services Manager at the York address stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs.
  • This guarantee applies to the UK and ROI only.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • Nestlé Consumer Services,
  • PO Box No 203,
  • York,
  • Y091 1XY,
  • England.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385

Net Contents

129g ℮

    • Creamy milk chocolate egg with a Kit Kat Chunky Bar
    • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Nuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Milk, Wheat

    Storage

    • Best Before End: See base of packStore cool and dry

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer barReference Intake% RI*
    Energy 2168kJ694kJ8400kJ
    -518kcal166kcal2000kcal8%
    Fat 27.3g8.7g70g12%
    of which: saturates 15.4g4.9g20g25%
    Carbohydrate 58.6g18.7g260g7%
    of which: sugars 46.5g14.9g90g17%
    Fibre 2.3g0.7g--
    Protein 8.2g2.6g50g5%
    Salt 0.20g0.06g6g1%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    Contains 1 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted fr children of different ages----
    • Creamy milk chocolate egg with a Kit Kat Chunky Bar
    • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Lecithins)

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Nuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Milk, Wheat

    Storage

    • Best Before End: See base of packStore cool and dry

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/5 eggReference Intake% RI*
    Energy 2222kJ476kJ8400kJ
    -532kcal114kcal2000kcal6%
    Fat 29.1g6.2g70g9%
    of which: saturates 17.5g3.7g20g19%
    Carbohydrate 61.2g13.1g260g5%
    of which: sugars 60.8g13.0g90g14%
    Fibre 1.4g0.3g--
    Protein 5.2g1.1g50g2%
    Salt 0.19g0.04g6g1%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    Contains 5 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted fr children of different ages----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Cadbury Mini Eggs Medium Easter Egg 130G

£ 1.00
£7.70/kg

Cadbury Creme Egg Medium Easter Egg 138G

£ 1.00
£0.72/100g

Maltesers Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Chocolate 127G

£ 1.00
£0.79/100g

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Medium Easter Egg 128G

£ 1.00
£0.78/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here