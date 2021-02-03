Kit Kat Chunky Milk Chocolate Easter Egg 129G
- Milk chocolate egg with a KitKat Chunky Snacksize bar (crispy wafer finger covered with thick milk chocolate (68%)). Milk chocolate egg shell contains cocoa solids 25% minimum, milk solids 14% minimum and vegetable fat in addition to cocoa butter.
- Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
- Celebrate your Easter with a Kit Kat Chunky Medium Egg! The Kit Kat Chunky Medium Egg comes with a milk chocolate egg and a milk chocolate Kit Kat Chunky bar. KITKAT Chunky launched in 1999, and is the biggest innovation for KITKAT since its launch in 1935. You can chose from the classic KITKAT Chunky Milk or mix your break up and pick up a KITKAT Chunky Peanut Butter. KITKAT Chunky uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
- Creamy milk chocolate egg with a Kit Kat Chunky Bar
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 129G
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Nuts, Peanuts
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Best Before End: See base of pack. Store cool and dry
- Know Your Servings
- 1/5 Egg = 1 Serving
- Or
- 1 Bar = 1 Serving
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
129g ℮
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)
Best Before End: See base of pack. Store cool and dry
Typical Values Per 100g Per bar Reference Intake % RI* Energy 2168kJ 694kJ 8400kJ - 518kcal 166kcal 2000kcal 8% Fat 27.3g 8.7g 70g 12% of which: saturates 15.4g 4.9g 20g 25% Carbohydrate 58.6g 18.7g 260g 7% of which: sugars 46.5g 14.9g 90g 17% Fibre 2.3g 0.7g - - Protein 8.2g 2.6g 50g 5% Salt 0.20g 0.06g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 1 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted fr children of different ages - - - -
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Lecithins)
Typical Values Per 100g Per 1/5 egg Reference Intake % RI* Energy 2222kJ 476kJ 8400kJ - 532kcal 114kcal 2000kcal 6% Fat 29.1g 6.2g 70g 9% of which: saturates 17.5g 3.7g 20g 19% Carbohydrate 61.2g 13.1g 260g 5% of which: sugars 60.8g 13.0g 90g 14% Fibre 1.4g 0.3g - - Protein 5.2g 1.1g 50g 2% Salt 0.19g 0.04g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 5 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted fr children of different ages - - - -
