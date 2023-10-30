Tesco Adult Dog 12 Pate Selection Chicken Turkey Liver 1.8Kg
£5.45
£3.03/kg
Ingredients
Composition:
With Chicken
Meat and Animal Derivatives (60% including Chicken 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.1% Chicory), Oils and Fats.
With Turkey
Meat and Animal Derivatives (60% including Turkey 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.1% Chicory), Oils and Fats.
With Liver
Meat and Animal Derivatives (60% including Liver 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.1% Chicory), Oils and Fats.
Additives (For all varieties):
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin D3 140 IU, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 12 mg, Manganese (Manganese (II) Oxide) 1 mg, Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 0.5 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.3 mg.
Analytical Constituents:
Protein 9.0%
Crude fibre 0.4%
Fat content 4.5%
Inorganic matter 2.0%
Moisture 82.0%
Calcium 0.3%
Omega 6 0.8%
Calories 82 per 100g
Produce of
Number of uses
Net Contents
Ingredients
Generic Label ; PÂTÉ WITH TURKEY
Full information on Multipack
Number of uses
Ingredients
Generic Label ; PÂTÉ WITH LIVER
Full information on Multipack
Number of uses
Ingredients
Generic Label ; PÂTÉ WITH CHICKEN
Full information on Multipack
Number of uses
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023