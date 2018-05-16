Ben & Jerry's Rain-Dough Cookie Dough Twist Ice Cream 465Ml
New
Product Description
- Vanilla ice cream with a swirly rainbow sprinkled cookie dough centre (13%) and colourful chunks (5%)
- Ben & Jerry's Rain-dough Cookie Dough Twist ice cream dessert. Vanilla ice cream with a swirly rainbow sprinkles cookie dough centre and colourful chunks. Get ready for a frozen dessert euphoria that’s over the rain-dough! With Cookie Dough Twists, you get all the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream love you’re craving, plus an exciting cookie dough centre that will have you flipping your lid.
- There’s something extra special about rainbows, isn’t there? They’re rare and beautiful, a magical colour experience that you can’t help but stop to marvel at whenever they appear. They’re the unicorns of the sky, showing up to remind us that there’s a bit of magic in the world around us. We like to think that Ben & Jerry’s Rain-dough Cookie Dough Twist is the rainbow of the ice cream aisle. It’s colourful, magical, and full of sweet surprises that you’ll be marveling over long after you’ve scooped your last scoop. Our vanilla ice cream is anything but vanilla, and the besprinkled cookie dough centre is like the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow (except better because it has sprinkles).
- Ben & Jerry’s Rain-dough Cookie Dough Twist is made with Fairtrade certified sugar, cocoa and vanilla. Plus, it comes in responsibly sourced packaging, so you can feel extra good about every bite!
- Ben & Jerry’s ice cream dessert operates on a three-part mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone who’s connected to our business
- Ben & Jerry's Rain-dough Cookie Dough Twist ice cream dessert includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
- Ben & Jerry's Rain-dough Cookie Dough Twist ice cream dessert is Kosher & Halal certified
- Ben & Jerry's Rain-dough Cookie Dough Twist ice cream dessert uses responsibly sourced packaging
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, cream (MILK) (23%), sugar, condensed skimmed MILK, WHEAT flour, fully refined soybean oil, EGG yolk ¹, coconut fat, butter (MILK), skimmed MILK powder, salt, emulsifier (SOY lecithins), EGG¹, cocoa mass, stabilisers (guar gum, carrageenan, gum arabic), vanilla extract, cocoa butter, molasses, whole MILK powder, WHEAT starch, spirulina, modified starch, natural vanilla flavouring, beetroot juice concentrate, glucose syrup, colours (riboflavin, annatto bixin, curcumin, carotenes), radish concentrate, safflower concentrate, apple concentrate, lemon concentrate, blackcurrant concentrate. > Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 20%F. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing. ¹Free range eggs
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
Netherlands
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
465 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Energy (kJ)
|1149 kJ
|988 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|274 kcal
|236 kcal
|Fat (g)
|17 g
|14 g
|of which saturates (g)
|9.6 g
|8.3 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|27 g
|24 g
|of which sugars (g)
|25 g
|21 g
|Protein (g)
|3.8 g
|3.3 g
|Salt (g)
|0.44 g
|0.38 g
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)
|-
|-
