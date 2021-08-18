We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bayswood Floral Eucalyptus Spray In Ceramic Vase

3.3(6)Write a review
Bayswood Floral Eucalyptus Spray In Ceramic Vase
£ 10.00
£10.00/each
  • With its contemporary spray design, this natural looking artificial eucalyptus will brighten up your home décor.
  • H22cm x W10cm x D44cm
  • Designed by Mrs Hinch

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Wipe Clean only
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

6 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Fell a bit short of expectations.

3 stars

The ceramic vase is good quality and would look a nice understated addition to any room. As you're paying ten quid for the piece I would have hoped the makers could have made a better job of the Eucalyptus spray. To my eye it looks plasticky and cheapens the products overall appeal. Still, never mind, I can live with it ... Just a pity it lost a star because it fell short of expectations.

Love this, looks so nice in my living room, very c

5 stars

Love this, looks so nice in my living room, very classy! Love it that much I am trying to purchase two more for my coffee tables but currently sold out, gutted!

Love this item, it’s simple and understated, looks

5 stars

Love this item, it’s simple and understated, looks lovely on my dressing table with silver frames. I don’t find it plastic looking at all.

Beautiful product

5 stars

I love this product, sits beautifully on my living room window sill.

Looks plastic (the plant I mean, not Mrs Hinch)

1 stars

Looks plastic (the plant I mean, not Mrs Hinch)

Too plastic looking

1 stars

Looks too plasticy

