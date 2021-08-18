Bayswood Floral Eucalyptus Spray In Ceramic Vase

Fell a bit short of expectations.
The ceramic vase is good quality and would look a nice understated addition to any room. As you're paying ten quid for the piece I would have hoped the makers could have made a better job of the Eucalyptus spray. To my eye it looks plasticky and cheapens the products overall appeal. Still, never mind, I can live with it ... Just a pity it lost a star because it fell short of expectations.
Love this, looks so nice in my living room, very classy! Love it that much I am trying to purchase two more for my coffee tables but currently sold out, gutted!
Love this item, it’s simple and understated, looks lovely on my dressing table with silver frames. I don’t find it plastic looking at all.
Beautiful product
I love this product, sits beautifully on my living room window sill.
Looks plastic (the plant I mean, not Mrs Hinch)
Too plastic looking
