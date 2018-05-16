Smarties Buttons Milk Chocolate Easter Egg 290G

Product Description
- Milk chocolate egg with a sharing bag of milk chocolate pieces with mini Smarties® inclusions (24%) (milk chocolate in a crisp sugar shell).
- Smarties is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures.
- SMARTIES® Buttons Giant Egg is a smooth milk chocolate egg with a sharing bag of Smarties Milk Chocolate Buttons!
- SMARTIES® were originally named 'Chocolate Dragée' when we first started making them in Rowntrees in York around 1882 - before being renamed Chocolate Beans, then finally SMARTIES® in 1937. SMARTIES® contain a creamy milk chocolate centre with a crispy sugar shell that has been at the heart of SMARTIES® for nearly 80 years! SMARTIES® are available in a mixture of 8 different coloured shells - covering red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange. Unique to the UK only, the orange SMARTIES are the only colour to contain a flavour - with the shell infused with natural orange oil.
- Since 2006, SMARTIES® have been free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Available in a variety of formats, SMARTIES® can be found in tubes, bars, blocks, cartons and sharing bags - there is something for everyone to enjoy and make their favourite! The original colourful confectionery - tasty treats of smooth milk chocolate covered in a colourful crisp sugar shell.
- Munch it, Scrunch it - scrunch your foil wrappers into a fist sized ball with kitchen foil to recycle.
- Carton - Recycle
- Foil - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
Allergy Information
Storage
Preparation and Usage
- Milk Chocolate Egg Shell
- Share or Save Your Chocolate Egg
- Know Your Servings
- 1/10 Egg = 1 Serving
- Smarties Buttons
- Know Your Servings
- 6 Pieces = 1 Serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
290g
Safety information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 1/10 egg Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2214kJ 454kJ 8400kJ - 530kcal 109kcal 2000kcal 5% Fat 29.2g 6.0g 70g 9% of which: saturates 17.4g 3.5g 20g 18% Carbohydrate 60.8g 12.4g 260g 5% of which: sugars 60.4g 12.3g 90g 14% Fibre 1.5g 0.3g - - Protein 5.2g 1.1g 50g 2% Salt 0.20g 0.04g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 10 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
