Smarties Milk Chocolate Easter Egg Hunt 8 Pack 140G
New
Product Description
- Eight hollow milk chocolate eggs containing mini Smarties (14%) (milk chocolate in a crisp sugar shell).
- Smarties is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures.
- www.smarties.co.uk
- SMARTIES® Egg Hunt Pack contains 8 smooth milk chocolate eggs that contains mini SMARTIES® inside that contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. A novel chocolate treat for Springtime!
- SMARTIES® were originally named 'Chocolate Dragée' when we first started making them in Rowntrees in York around 1882 - before being renamed Chocolate Beans, then finally SMARTIES® in 1937. SMARTIES® contain a creamy milk chocolate centre with a crispy sugar shell that has been at the heart of SMARTIES® for nearly 80 years! SMARTIES® are available in a mixture of 8 different coloured shells - covering red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange. Unique to the UK only, the orange SMARTIES are the only colour to contain a flavour - with the shell infused with natural orange oil.
- Since 2006, SMARTIES®have been free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Available in a variety of formats, SMARTIES® can be found in tubes, bars, blocks, cartons and sharing bags - there is something for everyone to enjoy and make their favourite! The original colourful confectionery - tasty treats of smooth milk chocolate covered in a colourful crisp sugar shell.
- If you like this why not also buy our Milkybar Egg Hunt Pack? Another novel chocolate treat for Springtime!
- Rainforest Alliance People & Nature - Cocoa, Rainforest Alliance Certified™ cocoa. Find out more at ra.org.
- Munch it, Scrunch it - Scrunch your foil wrappers into a fist sized ball with kitchen foil to recycle.
- Foil - Recycle
- Carton - Recycle
- Nutritional Compass®
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- 8 x 17.5g milk chocolate eggs with Smarties inside!
- Coloured by nature - from food and plant extracts only
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Rice Starch, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish, Black Carrot, Lemon, Hibiscus), Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate Eggs contain Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soya.
Storage
For best before end see baseStore cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Egg = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains 8 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 604 604 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per egg
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2225kJ
|389kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|532kcal
|93kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|29.5g
|5.2g
|70g
|7%
|of which: saturates
|17.5g
|3.1g
|20g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|57.0g
|10.0g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|55.4g
|9.7g
|90g
|11%
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.2g
|-
|-
|Protein
|8.9g
|1.6g
|50g
|3%
|Salt
|0.33g
|0.06g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 8 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021