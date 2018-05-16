By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
After Eight Mint Dark Chocolate Easter Egg 400G

After Eight Mint Dark Chocolate Easter Egg 400G
£ 8.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Mint Flavoured Dark Chocolate Egg with a 200g After Eight Carton (Dark Chocolates with Pepermint Flavoured Fondant Cream Centres).
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
  • After Eight Premium Egg is to give something that bit more special at Easter time. This giant mint-flavoured dark chocolate egg comes with the nation's favorite full-sized box of After Eight Chocolate Thins.
  • After Eight are wafer thin pieces of mint fondant wrapped in dark chocolate, each in their own crisp envelope. After Eight wafer thin mints in their classic carton are the nation's favourite after dinner mints. Each square piece is the perfect balance of soft, refreshing mint fondant with thin dark chocolate, making it the finishing touch to any meal. It has been at the heart of the British nation since 1962 when it was launched in order to tap into a gap in the market for Rowntree's for After Dinner chocolate mints. Rowntree's therefore decided to develop a wafer thin mint, and AFTER EIGHT was born. Since launch AFTER EIGHT has been proudly produced in West Yorkshire, initially in Castleford before moving to Halifax in 2013. Over the years, there have been several memorable advertising campaigns including, perhaps the most iconic, 'Dinner Party' campaign in 1999 featuring Stephen Fry, Naomi Campbell and Marilyn Monroe. Today, AFTER EIGHT continues to be a firm British favourite with over 280m individual sweets enjoyed every year in the UK.
  • Foil - Recycle
  • Cartons - Recycle
  • Giant mint flavour dark chocolate egg with a box of After Eight chocolate thins
  • Flavoured with 100% natural peppermint oil
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • Dark Chocolate Egg
  • Share or Save Your Chocolate Egg!
  • Know Your Servings
  • 1/10 Egg = 1 Serving
  • 2 Pieces = 1 Serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

Return to

  • Every care is taken to ensure that this product reaches you in good condition. If it does not, please return the pack and its contents to the Consumer Services Manager at the York address stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs. This guarantee applies to the UK and ROI only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
Net Contents

400g

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Stabiliser (Invertase), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Peppermint Oil, Salt, Citric Acid

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 2 mintsReference Intake*% RI*
    Energy 1789kJ297kJ8400kJ
    -425kcal71kcal2000kcal4%
    Fat 12.9g2.1g70g3%
    of which: saturates 7.6g1.3g20g7%
    Carbohydrate 73.3g12.2g260g5%
    of which: sugars 67.6g11.2g90g12%
    Fibre 2.8g0.5g--
    Protein 2.1g0.4g50g1%
    Salt 0.03g0.01g6g0%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    Contains 12 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
    Information

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/10 eggReference Intake*% RI*
    Energy 2279kJ465kJ8400kJ
    -547kcal112kcal2000kcal6%
    Fat 33.7g6.9g70g10%
    of which: saturates 19.2g3.9g20g20%
    Carbohydrate 51.8g10.6g290g4%
    of which: sugars 46.6g9.5g90g11%
    Fibre 7.1g1.5g--
    Protein 5.5g1.1g50g2%
    Salt 0.01gTrace6g<1%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    Contains 10 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

