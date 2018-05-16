After Eight Mint Dark Chocolate Easter Egg 400G

Product Description
- Mint Flavoured Dark Chocolate Egg with a 200g After Eight Carton (Dark Chocolates with Pepermint Flavoured Fondant Cream Centres).
- After Eight Premium Egg is to give something that bit more special at Easter time. This giant mint-flavoured dark chocolate egg comes with the nation's favorite full-sized box of After Eight Chocolate Thins.
- After Eight are wafer thin pieces of mint fondant wrapped in dark chocolate, each in their own crisp envelope. After Eight wafer thin mints in their classic carton are the nation's favourite after dinner mints. Each square piece is the perfect balance of soft, refreshing mint fondant with thin dark chocolate, making it the finishing touch to any meal. It has been at the heart of the British nation since 1962 when it was launched in order to tap into a gap in the market for Rowntree's for After Dinner chocolate mints. Rowntree's therefore decided to develop a wafer thin mint, and AFTER EIGHT was born. Since launch AFTER EIGHT has been proudly produced in West Yorkshire, initially in Castleford before moving to Halifax in 2013. Over the years, there have been several memorable advertising campaigns including, perhaps the most iconic, 'Dinner Party' campaign in 1999 featuring Stephen Fry, Naomi Campbell and Marilyn Monroe. Today, AFTER EIGHT continues to be a firm British favourite with over 280m individual sweets enjoyed every year in the UK.
- Foil - Recycle
- Cartons - Recycle
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Dark Chocolate Egg
- Share or Save Your Chocolate Egg!
- Know Your Servings
- 1/10 Egg = 1 Serving
- Know Your Servings
- 2 Pieces = 1 Serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
400g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Stabiliser (Invertase), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Peppermint Oil, Salt, Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 2 mints Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 1789kJ 297kJ 8400kJ - 425kcal 71kcal 2000kcal 4% Fat 12.9g 2.1g 70g 3% of which: saturates 7.6g 1.3g 20g 7% Carbohydrate 73.3g 12.2g 260g 5% of which: sugars 67.6g 11.2g 90g 12% Fibre 2.8g 0.5g - - Protein 2.1g 0.4g 50g 1% Salt 0.03g 0.01g 6g 0% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 12 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm/ Mango Kernel/ Sal/ Shea), Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Peppermint Flavouring, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 47% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 1/10 egg Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2279kJ 465kJ 8400kJ - 547kcal 112kcal 2000kcal 6% Fat 33.7g 6.9g 70g 10% of which: saturates 19.2g 3.9g 20g 20% Carbohydrate 51.8g 10.6g 290g 4% of which: sugars 46.6g 9.5g 90g 11% Fibre 7.1g 1.5g - - Protein 5.5g 1.1g 50g 2% Salt 0.01g Trace 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 10 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
