Febreze Air Freshener Sugar Plum Delight 300Ml

Febreze Air Freshener with Odourclear technology fights odours, leaving a light fresh scent. Discover the beauty of Sugar Plum boosted with exotic fruit scent notes that travel to fill your room with fragrance. Febreze Aerosols are non-flammable and contain natural propellant. This makes them a perfect fit for any room in the house. Try the full range of Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Fabric Refresher and Car Air Freshener. Try also 3volution Plugs, to continuously fight odours and freshen for up to 90 days

Febreze odourclear technology doesn't just mask but truly fights odours, leaving a fresh scent Febreze Spray Air Freshener, non-flammable, natural propellant and perfect for any room in the house Febreze Spray Air Fresheners available in a wide range of fragrances Leaves your home with a beautiful light, fresh scent

Pack size: 300ML

Net Contents

300ml ℮

