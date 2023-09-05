Febreze Bathroom Air Freshener Cotton Fresh 7.5Ml

Febreze Bathroom air freshener fights odours from the air and also prevents them from lingering on soft surfaces such as towels, bath mats and shower curtains, for up to 50 days. It contains Odourclear technology, various perfume molecules that easily bind to a broad range of bad odour molecules. Once connected, they react to become a new molecule, forcing them to change their stinky ways. Odour convertors are especially efficient for long-term use, so your bathroom is always guest-ready. With no electricity or batteries required, Febreze Bathroom is convenient and easy to use, available in a variety of scents.

Febreze Bathroom Air Freshener fights odours and leaves a light fresh scent Helps prevent odours from lingering Leaves behind a light fresh scent Long-lasting for up to 50 days Easy to use, 1 push button activation No battery or electricity needed Discreet as well as stylish The Cotton Fresh fragrance is inspired by the freshness of pure white cotton

Pack size: 7.5ML

Ingredients

4-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate, 2, 4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Dimethyl Heptenal, Octahydro-4, 7-Methano-1H-Indenecarbaldehyde, Linalool, Citral, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Isocyclocitral, Coumarin, Trans-Menthone, Beta, 4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene-1-Propanal, Trans-2-Hexanal, Scentenal, Lauraldehyde, 4-(4-Methyl-3-Pentenyl)Cyclohex-3-Ene-1-Carbaldehyde, Delta-Damascone, Undecylenal, Cyclamen Aldehyde, Eugenol, Cinnamyl Alcohol, 1-Cyclohexene-1-Propanal, 4, 4-Dimethyl-, Dimethylcyclohexenyl 3-Butenyl Ketone, (E)-Dodec-2-En-1-Al, Isoeugenol, Methylundecanal, Nonadienal, Methyl Octine Carbonate, Cinnamal

Net Contents

7.5ml ℮

