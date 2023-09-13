Nuby Penguin Sleep Aid 155 Countries Millions of happy Parents & Babies

The comforting sounds play for 30 minutes then the cry sensor will automatically activate. Flipper Click once to start playing Brahms' lullaby. Click again for white noise. Click once for rain sound. Click again for comforting heartbeat. Feet Click once for light. Click 2 and 3 times and the light will become brighter. Click for volume up and down or choose silent. "I have a soft glow night light" Super soft and cute, this comforting sleep aid offers 4 different sounds to soothe baby at sleep time. Choose from 2 different types of white noise, a reassuring heartbeat or a lullaby that each play for 30 minutes and are sure to calm your baby. Then, in case your little one stirs in the night, this furry friend listens out for noise and automatically switches on the last sound that was playing, helping baby to settle back to sleep and leaving you tucked up in bed. The unisex design looks great sat on a bedside table in the nursery and with the Velcro fastening, he can easily be attached to a pushchair or car seat. "Lullaby, heartbeat, white noise, soft light and a cry sensor"

However you choose to raise your baby, Nûby™ is with you every step of way! We have dedicated more than 40 years of research to develop time-saving, easy to use, and truly effective products. So you can enjoy more precious moments with your little one!

Included Inside Requires 2 x AA 1.5v Batteries - not included © 2021 Luv n' care®, Ltd. Nûby™ is a trademark licensed to Luv n' care®, Ltd.

I soothe baby to sleep Light & sound sleep aid Calming Lullaby Comforting Heartbeat Soothing White Noise 3 Nightlight Levels Activates with Baby's Cry 3 volume levels

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

Please read and retain this information for future reference. Read instructions before use. Soft toys should not be left in a baby's cot. Please remove from a sleeping baby. Use under adult supervision. Care Instructions: Wipe with a damp cloth, do not submerge in water or any other liquid.

Lower age limit

3 Years