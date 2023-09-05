We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Febreze Bathroom Air Freshener Blossom & Breeze 7.5Ml

Febreze Bathroom Air Freshener Blossom & Breeze 7.5Ml
Febreze Bathroom air freshener fights odours from the air and also prevents them from lingering on soft surfaces such as towels, bath mats and shower curtains, for up to 50 days. It contains Odourclear technology, various perfume molecules that easily bind to a broad range of bad odour molecules. Once connected, they react to become a new molecule, forcing them to change their stinky ways. Odour convertors are especially efficient for long-term use, so your bathroom is always guest-ready. With no electricity or batteries required, Febreze Bathroom is convenient and easy to use, available in a variety of scents.
Febreze Bathroom Air Freshener fights odours and leaves a light fresh scentHelps prevent odours from lingeringLeaves behind a light fresh scentLong-lasting for up to 50 daysEasy to use, 1 push button activationNo battery or electricity neededDiscreet as well as stylishBlossom & Breeze fragrance is inspired by the freshness of delicate soft petals
Pack size: 7.5ML

Ingredients

Linalool, Pentamethylheptenone, 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate, Ethyl 2, 2-Dimethylhydrocinnamal, Delta-Damascone, 2, 4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Cyclamen Aldehyde, Undecylenal, 3-(4-Isobutyl-2-Methylphenyl)Propanal, 5, 6, 7-Trimethylocta-2, 5-Dien-4-One, Lauraldehyde, Cis-Hex-3-En-1-Yl Methyl Carbonate, Coumarin, Methylundecanal, Undecenal, Citronellol, Trans-Menthone

Net Contents

7.5ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

To activate firmly press blue button. There is no click sound. Wait 1 minute. Liquid level will drop. If no scent released then press blue button again. No battery needed. No electricity needed.

