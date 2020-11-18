We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Amazon Fire Tv Stick Lite W Alexa

5(1)Write a review
Amazon Fire Tv Stick Lite W Alexa

Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code GRHP4T checkout. One use per coupon. Coupon valid between 23/08/21–12/09/21. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

£ 29.95
£29.95/each

Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code GRHP4T checkout. One use per coupon. Coupon valid between 23/08/21–12/09/21. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

  • Amazon's most affordable Fire TV Stick—enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.
  • Thousands of apps, Alexa skills and channels—including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, ITV, All 4, My5 and more. Subscription fees may apply.
  • Press and ask Alexa—use your voice to easily search and launch programmes across multiple apps.
  • Start Streaming - Everything you need, right out of the box.
  • Fire TV Stick Lite comes with all the essentials you need to get set up and start watching with ease. With 50% more power than the previous-generation Fire TV Stick (2019 release), Fire TV Stick Lite delivers quick app starts and fast streaming in Full HD.
  • Alexa Voice Remote Lite
  • Press and hold the Voice button and ask Alexa to find, launch and control content. Easily search and enjoy thousands of films, TV programmes, apps and games. Alexa can also play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather and set alarms.
  • Thousands of films and TV episodes
  • Enjoy favourites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and others. Stream live news, sport and must-see programmes. Access thousands of HDR titles. Play millions of songs through apps and services such as Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify. Subscription fees may apply.
  • H148cm x W140cm x D56cm

Information

View all Media Streamers & TV Accessories

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Had this for 3 MTHS haven't found any faults yet,w

5 stars

Had this for 3 MTHS haven't found any faults yet,works great,fast with no freezing and the volume is a great addition

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here