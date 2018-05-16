Pop & Play
New
- The mouse-house toy that will keep your cat fit and entertained!
- Pop ‘n' Play is the fun exercise toy that will keep your cat (or cats) amused, happy, distracted and fit for hours! It's exhausting keeping cats entertained and you can't really take them for ‘walkies' to the park, but letting them find fun on their own, especially while you're out, can mean leaving them to destroy your furniture, fabrics and curtains! Pop ‘n' Play is a durable dome-shaped pounce toy with holes placed at intervals all around its surface. An internal arm, with a mouse or feather on the end, rotates and randomly selects which hole to poke through. Your cats will have hours of fun chasing and hunting the mouse, trying to guess which hole it will appear from next! They will stalk, pounce and even catch the soft, cat-friendly toy mouse. Leaving them satisfied, happy and fit!
- H23.4cm x W23.6cm x D10.8cm
- Great home exercise and fun for one or more cats
- Internal arm randomly pushes play mouse through the holes
- Features an automatic shut off when kitty is ready for a nap
Information
