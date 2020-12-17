Finishing Touch Flawless Glitter
New
- The Gold-Plated, Discreet Hair Remover You Can Use Anywhere
- Finishing Touch Flawless is the gold standard in hair removal for ladies for whom discretion and perfect, flawless results are a must. In today's HD world with its endless 'selfies' we need to look close-up perfect at all times. The German-engineered micro-precision trimming head is safe to touch and encased in 18 karat gold plate for a beautiful look as well as the hypo-allergenic qualities that gold brings, meaning your skin won't have any red areas or sore, irritated patches.
- Best of all, Finishing Touch Flawless looks like a designer, boutique lipstick so you can keep it in your purse, bag or pocket and use it anywhere without drawing attention. Finishing Touch Flawless will completely remove hair from lips, chin, cheeks and even downy 'peach-fuzz' that all women get that can ruin a fine-powder foundation or catch sunlight in photographs.
- Because of its slim, discreet design and high-tech, precision micro-blade technology, and even an inbuilt light so no hair is missed, you can use Finishing Touch Flawless anywhere, any time for a flawless face, every day.
- H10.7cm x W3.3cm x D2.6cm
- 18 karat gold-plated hypo-allergenic head
- Safe for all skin types and tones
- Use every day to avoid regrowth
Information
Warnings
- Keep out of reach of children. Do not use on irritated skin. Discontinue use if skin irritation occurs. Exercise caution when using around eyes. Do not rinse trimmer head under water. Do not submerge unit under water. Store in a cool dry place when not in use. Do not connect battery improperly, charge, or dispose of in fire. Battery may explode or leak. Dispose of old batteries according to all applicable local regulations.
Safety information
