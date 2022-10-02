Sellotape Zero Plastic 24Mmx30m

Terrible
Why has this product not been taken off the shelf. Totally unusable
Useless and tears into tiny slithers
Awful product that just tears into tiny slithers no matter how often you try. I’ve binned it now as it’s utterly useless. Can see from previous reviews that this is an ongoing issue with this product.
Useless after a few weeks.
Seemed a good idea and worked ok at first but after only a few weeks it becomes impossible to use as it just tears into tiny pieces when you try to pull it. Binned the whole roll.
Breaks up into tiny pieces. Not fit for purpose.
Breaks up into tiny pieces. Not fit for purpose.
Awful
Worst tape ever used. Splits into tiny pieces. Went strain the bin, don't waste your money.
TERRIBLE PRODUCT
Expensive and totally unusable! Bought this to wrap a child’s birthday presents and ended up throwing it in the bin. Unable to get anything off the roll. Kept splitting into loads of long slithers which would not come off the roll. What happened to quality control. Be warned do not buy. I would have given it no stars if l could!
Dreadful!
Great idea but what a waste of money; as most of the reviews on here state it simply tears and splits. Useless!
Splits
Appears thicker than usual and splits will unrolling. I waste as much as I use!
Garbage
Totally rubbish. Can't pull off more than a couple of inches without is splitting.
Rubbish tape
The tape spilts every single time. You manage to get it in a line, carefully peel but nope. Splits again. We ended up cutting chunks off it with a knife just to be able to be able to use it. Waste of money.