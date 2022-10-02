We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sellotape Zero Plastic 24Mmx30m

1.9(21)Write a review
Sellotape Zero Plastic 24Mmx30m
£2.50
£2.50/each

Product Description

  • Sellotape Zero Plastic 24Mmx30m
  • Sellotape® Zero Plastic is a plant-based tape made with 0% plastic. It is made with cellulose film and naturally-based glue, both of which are derived from plant-based renewable resources. In addition, it still has that excellent quality adhesion for which the nation’s favourite tape is known. So, choose Sellotape® Zero Plastic and make a difference every day without compromising on quality.
  • Benefits at a Glance
  • • Packaging is 100% recycled and 100% recyclable
  • • Anti-tangle and easy-tear
  • • Tape meets requirements for industrial compostability according to European Standard EN 13432
  • • Ideal for sustainable gift wrapping!
  • About Sellotape
  • For more than 80 years, Sellotape® has been a household name and the nation's favourite. It is synonymous with everyday life from past to present, from taping up windows during the Blitz to sticking together pictures, papers and documents. Sellotape® is recognised as the tape market leader, and even has its very own entry in the Oxford English Dictionary. Sellotape® for all your tape needs!
  • I'm a Compostable & Biodegradable Tape1
  • Here at Sellotape We Care...
  • My packaging is 100% recycled and 100% recyclable. My tape will disintegrate into natural elements1. You can put me in the following bins...
  • Sellotape2 Garden or Food Waste Bin
  • Sleeve & Sellotape Roll Insert3
  • Recycling Waste Bin
  • 1 Sellotape Zero Plastic is biodegradable in an industrial composting plant.
  • Tested according to European Standard EN 13432: 2000. Not suitable for home composting
  • 2 Remove as much paper residue as possible
  • 3 Remove all Sellotape from insert before recycling
  • Apply only to clean, dry surfaces. 24mm x 30m
  • Box - Recycle
  • Insert - Recycle
  • Sellotape® is the registered trademark of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.
  • Premium quality: Anti-tangle and easy-tear
  • Recycling hero: Packaging is 100% recycled and 100% recyclable
  • Compostable tape: Tape meets requirements for industrial compostability according to European Standard EN 13432

Information

Name and address

  • Technical Services Henkel Limited,
  • Winsford,
  • Cheshire,
  • CW7 3QY,
  • Henkel Ireland Distribution Ltd.,
  • Dublin,

Return to

  • For advice on Sellotape® products contact:
  • Technical Services Henkel Limited,
  • Winsford,
  • Cheshire,
  • CW7 3QY,
  • 01606 593933
  • Henkel Ireland Distribution Ltd.,
  • Dublin,
  • D24 YH42,
  • 1800804380
  • technical.services@henkel.co.uk
21 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Terrible

1 stars

Why has this product not been taken off the shelf. Totally unusable

Useless and tears into tiny slithers

1 stars

Awful product that just tears into tiny slithers no matter how often you try. I’ve binned it now as it’s utterly useless. Can see from previous reviews that this is an ongoing issue with this product.

Useless after a few weeks.

1 stars

Seemed a good idea and worked ok at first but after only a few weeks it becomes impossible to use as it just tears into tiny pieces when you try to pull it. Binned the whole roll.

Breaks up into tiny pieces. Not fit for purpose.

1 stars

Breaks up into tiny pieces. Not fit for purpose.

Awful

1 stars

Worst tape ever used. Splits into tiny pieces. Went strain the bin, don't waste your money.

TERRIBLE PRODUCT

1 stars

Expensive and totally unusable! Bought this to wrap a child’s birthday presents and ended up throwing it in the bin. Unable to get anything off the roll. Kept splitting into loads of long slithers which would not come off the roll. What happened to quality control. Be warned do not buy. I would have given it no stars if l could!

Dreadful!

1 stars

Great idea but what a waste of money; as most of the reviews on here state it simply tears and splits. Useless!

Splits

2 stars

Appears thicker than usual and splits will unrolling. I waste as much as I use!

Garbage

1 stars

Totally rubbish. Can't pull off more than a couple of inches without is splitting.

Rubbish tape

1 stars

The tape spilts every single time. You manage to get it in a line, carefully peel but nope. Splits again. We ended up cutting chunks off it with a knife just to be able to be able to use it. Waste of money.

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

