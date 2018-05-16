By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Super Cinnamon Scroll 2 Pack

Wicked Kitchen Super Cinnamon Scroll 2 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 04/01/2021 and 31/01/2021.

£ 1.85
£0.92/each

This product is only available for delivery between 04/01/2021 and 31/01/2021.

New

One scroll
  • Energy1215kJ 288kcal
    14%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars11.9g
    13%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1215kJ / 288kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Sweet buns with cinnamon filling, topped with icing drizzle.
  • 2 Super Cinnamon Scrolls Cinnamon and sugar dusted rolled sweet dough scroll with icing drizzle

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Cinnamon Filling (15%) [Water, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Cinnamon, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Guar Gum], Icing (6%) [Sugar, Water, Palm Fat, Emulsifiers (Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60), Gelling Agent (Agar)], Sugar, Palm Oil, Demerara Sugar, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Carotenes, Lutein), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Cinnamon.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat. May contain soya, peanuts and nuts, milk and egg. Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • May contain soya, peanuts and nuts, milk and egg.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne scroll (98g)Per 100g
Energy1215kJ / 288kcal1239kJ / 294kcal
Fat6.6g6.7g
Saturates2.5g2.6g
Carbohydrate48.2g49.2g
Sugars11.9g12.1g
Fibre4.2g4.3g
Protein7.0g7.1g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

May contain soya, peanuts and nuts, milk and egg.

