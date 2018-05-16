Wicked Kitchen Super Cinnamon Scroll 2 Pack
New
- Energy1215kJ 288kcal14%
- Fat6.6g9%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars11.9g13%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1215kJ / 288kcal
Product Description
- 2 Sweet buns with cinnamon filling, topped with icing drizzle.
- 2 Super Cinnamon Scrolls Cinnamon and sugar dusted rolled sweet dough scroll with icing drizzle
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Cinnamon Filling (15%) [Water, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Cinnamon, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Guar Gum], Icing (6%) [Sugar, Water, Palm Fat, Emulsifiers (Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60), Gelling Agent (Agar)], Sugar, Palm Oil, Demerara Sugar, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Carotenes, Lutein), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Cinnamon.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat. May contain soya, peanuts and nuts, milk and egg. Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- May contain soya, peanuts and nuts, milk and egg.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One scroll (98g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1215kJ / 288kcal
|1239kJ / 294kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|6.7g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|48.2g
|49.2g
|Sugars
|11.9g
|12.1g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|4.3g
|Protein
|7.0g
|7.1g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
May contain soya, peanuts and nuts, milk and egg.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021