We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Whole Chunks Battered Chicken Breast 350G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Whole Chunks Battered Chicken Breast 350G
£ 2.50
£7.15/kg

New

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1157kJ 275kcal
    14%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 751kJ / 179kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast chunks in a batter coating.
  • Made from 100% chicken whole breast meat pieces. Our expert chefs have taken inspiration from Japan, with lightly battered crispy tempura chunks. Dippable and dunkable, these are the perfect mid afternoon snack or family treat whilst watching the telly. Pair with your favourite sauces, such as BBQ or sweet chilli, for an excellent side dish during dinner. These frozen chicken chunks cook in just 22 minutes in the oven, and are great freezer fillers for when you need something quick and convenient to prepare.
  • 100% Whole Fillet Tender chicken breast dipped in a light, crispy batter
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (64%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 20-22 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (154g**)
Energy751kJ / 179kcal1157kJ / 275kcal
Fat6.2g9.5g
Saturates0.7g1.0g
Carbohydrate10.7g16.5g
Sugars0.4g0.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.0g30.8g
Salt0.5g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 308g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here