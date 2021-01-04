The Collective Plant-Based Yogurt Alternative Raspberry 135G
Offer
Product Description
- Live Oat, Coconut and Rice Yoghurt Alternative with Raspberry
- Tub made from 100% Recycled Plastic
- Registered by the Vegan Society
- Certified B Corporation - We're committed to being a force for good in the world.
- A blend of oats, coconut and rice
- Plant based
- Greek style
- Live cultures
- Low in sugar
- Pack size: 135G
Information
Ingredients
Oat and Rice Base (Water, Oats (8%), Rice (2%)), Coconut Cream (12%), Raspberry (5.5%), Cornflour, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Apple Juice Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin, Agar), Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Natural Colour (Anthocyanin), Live Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Keep Refrigerated 0-5°C.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Name and address
Return to
- The Collective,
- 3rd Floor,
- Westworks,
- 195 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FQ.
- UK: 0800 169 7774
- ROI: 1800 932 410
- hello@thecollectiveplant.co.uk
Net Contents
135g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|496kJ/118kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|- Of which Saturates
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|15g
|- Of which Sugars
|4.1g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.20g
