Step Ahead Reusable Face Covering 5 Pack

Babies and young children at risk of suffocation with face covering and packaging

This face covering is not a medical device and not classed as PPE

Face coverings should not be used by:

SAFETY Face coverings should not be used by: - Children Under 3 - Primary age children unassisted - Persons with respiratory conditions This face covering is not a medical device and not classed as PPE Babies and young children at risk of suffocation with face covering and packaging

- Wash daily after use or more often if required

Suitable for age 6+ Washing Instructions - Wash before use - Wash similar colours together - Wash at 60 degrees - Do not bleach - Not suitable for tumble dryer - Wash daily after use or more often if required

The Step Ahead Reusable Face Covering is an advanced triple layer design. It combines the breathability of nanomesh fabric with fluid repellant technology to give you the most comfortable face covering available.

