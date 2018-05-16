Tesco Jungle Madness Ice Cream 900Ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 713kJ / 170kcal
Product Description
- Banana and vanilla flavour ice creams with a toffee sauce and chocolate curls.
- BANANA AND TOFFEE Banana and vanilla flavour ice creams marbled with toffee sauce
- Pack size: 900ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Toffee Sauce (11%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectins)], Coconut Oil, Sugar, Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Whey Powder (Milk), Flavourings, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Colours (Carotenes, Copper Chlorophyllin Complex, Curcumin).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Recycling info
Lid. Recycle Pot. Recycle
Net Contents
900ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One scoop (52g)
|Energy
|713kJ / 170kcal
|374kJ / 89kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|3.7g
|Saturates
|6.0g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|23.3g
|12.2g
|Sugars
|16.2g
|8.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|3.0g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|A 52g serving is equivalent to 100ml of ice cream.
|As sold
