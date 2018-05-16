We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Jungle Madness Ice Cream 900Ml

£ 1.70
£0.19/100ml

New

One scoop
  • Energy374kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars8.5g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 713kJ / 170kcal

Product Description

  • Banana and vanilla flavour ice creams with a toffee sauce and chocolate curls.
  • BANANA AND TOFFEE Banana and vanilla flavour ice creams marbled with toffee sauce
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Toffee Sauce (11%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectins)], Coconut Oil, Sugar, Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Whey Powder (Milk), Flavourings, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Colours (Carotenes, Copper Chlorophyllin Complex, Curcumin).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne scoop (52g)
Energy713kJ / 170kcal374kJ / 89kcal
Fat7.1g3.7g
Saturates6.0g3.1g
Carbohydrate23.3g12.2g
Sugars16.2g8.5g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein3.0g1.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
A 52g serving is equivalent to 100ml of ice cream.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

