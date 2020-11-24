Real Seafood Co. Ready To Eat Chilli & Coriander King Prawns 150G

- Energy459kJ 110kcal6%
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Defrosted Peeled and Cooked King Prawns with a Sunflower Oil, Chilli and Coriander Marinade
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Caught, Prepared... Delicious!
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
King Prawns (90%) [Prawns (Penaeus vannamei) (Crustaceans), Salt], Chilli and Coriander Marinade (10%) (Sunflower Oil, Cayenne Powder, Dried Parsley, Paprika Powder, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Coriander Powder, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Rapeseed Oil)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans
Storage
Store refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack. Freezing: Not suitable for home freezing.This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions.
Produce of
Packed in the UK using prawns farmed in Ecuador, Honduras, Indonesia, Nicaragua, Thailand or Vietnam
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove all shell, some small pieces may remain.
Name and address
- The Real Seafood Co.,
- Fairfield Road,
- Warminster,
- Wiltshire,
- BA12 9DA.
Return to
- The Real Seafood Co.,
- Fairfield Road,
- Warminster,
- Wiltshire,
- BA12 9DA.
- www.lyons-seafoods.com
Net Contents
150g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|459
|Energy (kcal)
|110
|Fat
|5.4g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|14.8g
|Salt
|1.57g
Safety information
