Tesco Finest Berry & Cherry Museli 500G

- Energy737kJ 174kcal9%
- Fat2.1g3%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars12.6g14%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1474kJ / 349kcal
Product Description
- A blend of oat flakes and toasted wheat flakes with sweetened dried and freeze dried fruits.
- Our Tesco Finest mueslis are packed with great tasting ingredients to get your day off to the best start. A blend of sweet and tangy berries and cherries mixed with oats, vine fruits, toasted wheat flakes, blackcurrant flavoured barley flakes and pumpkin seeds.
- Cranberries, cherries and berries tumbled with seeds and toasted flakes
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes, Raisins, Toasted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Flakes, Sultanas, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (6%) [Cranberry, Sugar], Blackcurrant Flavoured Barley Flakes [Barley, Sugar, Carrot Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring], Flame Raisins, Barley Flakes, Pumpkin Seed, Freeze Dried Fruits (Cherry Pieces, Raspberry Pieces, Blueberries).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g
|Energy
|1474kJ / 349kcal
|737kJ / 174kcal
|Fat
|4.1g
|2.1g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|66.3g
|33.2g
|Sugars
|25.2g
|12.6g
|Fibre
|6.7g
|3.4g
|Protein
|8.3g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
