Tesco Finest Berry & Cherry Museli 500G

Tesco Finest Berry & Cherry Museli 500G
£ 2.00
£0.40/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy737kJ 174kcal
    9%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars12.6g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1474kJ / 349kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of oat flakes and toasted wheat flakes with sweetened dried and freeze dried fruits.
  • Our Tesco Finest mueslis are packed with great tasting ingredients to get your day off to the best start. A blend of sweet and tangy berries and cherries mixed with oats, vine fruits, toasted wheat flakes, blackcurrant flavoured barley flakes and pumpkin seeds.
  • Cranberries, cherries and berries tumbled with seeds and toasted flakes
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes, Raisins, Toasted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Flakes, Sultanas, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (6%) [Cranberry, Sugar], Blackcurrant Flavoured Barley Flakes [Barley, Sugar, Carrot Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring], Flame Raisins, Barley Flakes, Pumpkin Seed, Freeze Dried Fruits (Cherry Pieces, Raspberry Pieces, Blueberries).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1474kJ / 349kcal737kJ / 174kcal
Fat4.1g2.1g
Saturates0.7g0.4g
Carbohydrate66.3g33.2g
Sugars25.2g12.6g
Fibre6.7g3.4g
Protein8.3g4.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

