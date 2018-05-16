By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Garlic & Parsley Camembert Sharing Bread 290G

Tesco Finest Garlic & Parsley Camembert Sharing Bread 290G

This product is only available for delivery between 08/02/2021 and 14/02/2021.

£ 3.00
£10.35/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 08/02/2021 and 14/02/2021.

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1999kJ 478kcal
    24%
  • Fat24.0g
    34%
  • Saturates10.8g
    54%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1999kJ / 478kcal

Product Description

  • Garlic and parsley bread with Camembert full fat soft cheese topped with garlic, parsley and extra virgin olive oil (4%) dressing.
  • Tear and share bread hand finished with an Extra virgin olive oil, garlic and parsley dressing served with Camembert cheese
  • Camembert cheese tear and share bread hand finished with a dressing of garlic and parsley with 4% of Extra virgin olive oil.
  • Pack size: 290G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Camembert Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (39%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Salt, Flat Leaf Parsley, Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-12 mins Remove from the refrigerator and leave at room temperature for 1 hour before cooking. Remove outer film and Camembert wrap. Return Camembert to foil tray and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Cook until golden yellow.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

290g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/2 of a pack (145g)Per 100g
Energy1999kJ / 478kcal1379kJ / 329kcal
Fat24.0g16.5g
Saturates10.8g7.4g
Carbohydrate45.2g31.1g
Sugars2.6g1.8g
Fibre2.3g1.6g
Protein19.1g13.2g
Salt1.8g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

