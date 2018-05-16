Tesco 8 Easter Cornflake Clusters

- Energy195kJ 46kcal2%
Product Description
- 8 Cornflake clusters coated with milk chocolate.
- Made with milk chocolate. Cornflakes coated with smooth chocolate for a crispy crunch.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (60%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Maize, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Once cluster (10g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|195kJ / 46kcal
|1947kJ / 463kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|16.8g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|10.2g
|Carbohydrate
|7.0g
|69.7g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|34.3g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|2.0g
|Protein
|0.7g
|7.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
