Cadbury Dairy Milk 15 Brownie Bites

Cadbury Dairy Milk 15 Brownie Bites
£ 1.44
£0.10/each

Offer

Per Bite (14g)
  • Energy272 kJ 65 kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1946 kJ

Product Description

  • Mini Brownie Bites with Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk is a trademark of Mondelēz International group used under license.
  • With Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Milk Chocolate [23%] (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Water, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder [4%], Humectant: Glycerol, Whole Egg Powder, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Produced on a line that handles Nuts & Soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 15 Brownie Bites

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • CSM (United Kingdom) Ltd,
  • Stadium Road,
  • Bromborough,
  • Wirral,
  • CH62 3NU.

Return to

Net Contents

15 x Bites

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer (14g) Bite% *Per Bite*RDI Typical Adult
Energy 1946 kJ272 kJ3%8400 kJ
-466 kcal65 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 25.6g3.6g5%70g
of which saturates 9.7g1.4g7%20g
Carbohydrate 53.3g7.5g3%260g
of which sugars 40.0g5.6g6%90g
Fibre 2.5g0.3g--
Protein 4.7g0.7g1%50g
Salt 0.31g0.02g1%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
This pack contains 15 Brownie Bites----

