Cadbury Dairy Milk 15 Brownie Bites
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1946 kJ
Product Description
- Mini Brownie Bites with Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate
- Cadbury Dairy Milk is a trademark of Mondelēz International group used under license.
- With Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Milk Chocolate [23%] (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Water, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder [4%], Humectant: Glycerol, Whole Egg Powder, Salt
Allergy Information
- Produced on a line that handles Nuts & Soya.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 15 Brownie Bites
Name and address
- Packed by:
- CSM (United Kingdom) Ltd,
- Stadium Road,
- Bromborough,
- Wirral,
- CH62 3NU.
Return to
- CSM (United Kingdom) Ltd,
- Stadium Road,
- Bromborough,
- Wirral,
- CH62 3NU.
Net Contents
15 x Bites
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per (14g) Bite
|% *Per Bite
|*RDI Typical Adult
|Energy
|1946 kJ
|272 kJ
|3%
|8400 kJ
|-
|466 kcal
|65 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|25.6g
|3.6g
|5%
|70g
|of which saturates
|9.7g
|1.4g
|7%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|53.3g
|7.5g
|3%
|260g
|of which sugars
|40.0g
|5.6g
|6%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.7g
|0.7g
|1%
|50g
|Salt
|0.31g
|0.02g
|1%
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 15 Brownie Bites
|-
|-
|-
|-
