We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Creamfields 15 Cheese Slices 255G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Creamfields 15 Cheese Slices 255G
£ 0.75
£2.95/kg
One slice
  • Energy192kJ 46kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1132kJ / 273kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of whey powder, palm oil and cheese.
  • Ideal for sandwiches or topping burgers
  • Pack size: 255G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Cheese (Milk) (11%), Milk Proteins, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Polyphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Modified Potato Starch, Flavouring (contains Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

255g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (17g)
Energy1132kJ / 273kcal192kJ / 46kcal
Fat21.5g3.7g
Saturates10.5g1.8g
Carbohydrate6.9g1.2g
Sugars3.9g0.7g
Fibre0g0g
Protein12.9g2.2g
Salt1.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here