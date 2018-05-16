Creamfields 15 Cheese Slices 255G

- Energy192kJ 46kcal2%
Product Description
- A blend of whey powder, palm oil and cheese.
- Ideal for sandwiches or topping burgers
- Pack size: 255G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Cheese (Milk) (11%), Milk Proteins, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Polyphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Modified Potato Starch, Flavouring (contains Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
15 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
255g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (17g)
|Energy
|1132kJ / 273kcal
|192kJ / 46kcal
|Fat
|21.5g
|3.7g
|Saturates
|10.5g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|1.2g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|12.9g
|2.2g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
