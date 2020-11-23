By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sliced Iberico Cheese 200G

Tesco Sliced Iberico Cheese 200G
£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Full fat hard cheese made from pasteurised cow's, goat's and sheep's milk.
  • SHARING PLATES. Aged creamy & nutty Iberico cheese made in La Mancha, Spain.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Iberico Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Stabiliser (Calcium Chloride), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme). Inedible Rind Only: Preservatives: (Natamycin, Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Made using EU milk.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30gPer 100g
Energy534kJ1780kJ129kcal430kcal
Fat11.1g37.0g
Saturates8.1g27.0g
Carbohydrate<0.1g0.2g
Sugars<0.1g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein7.2g24.0g
Salt0.6g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.

