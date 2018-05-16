Simplycook Stroganoff Paste Pots 2X35g
Product Description
- Stroganoff Paste
- With Sweet Paprika and Porcini Mushroom
- Pack size: 70G
Information
Ingredients
Ground Paprika, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Concentrate (Sulphites), Yeast Extract, Tomato Puree, Water, Salt, Mushroom Concentrate (Salt), Garlic Powder, Sugar, Onion Juice Concentrate, Dried Mushrooms, Porcini Mushrooms, Parsley Flakes, Ground Black Pepper, Colour: Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store: In a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Quick Recipe: (Serves 2)
- 1. Flash fry 170g sliced sirloin steak until brown. Remove from pan.
- 2. Add 1 chopped onion and 150g sliced mushrooms. Fry for 5 mins.
- 3. Add 1x pot Stroganoff Paste and 150ml double cream and cook for 5 mins. Return the beef to the pan then serve with rice.
- Vegetarian recipe: Swap steak for 100g more mushrooms.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- SimplyCook Ltd,
- 96 Leonard Street,
- London,
- EC2A 4RH.
Net Contents
2 x 35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 35g Pot
|Energy
|1164kJ
|407kJ
|-
|279kcal
|98kcal
|Fat (g)
|14.8
|5.2
|of which Saturates (g)
|1.3
|0.5
|Carbohydrate (g)
|22.9
|8.0
|of which Sugars (g)
|9.1
|3.2
|Fibre (g)
|6.9
|2.4
|Protein(g)
|11.3
|4.0
|Salt (g)
|9.2
|3.2
