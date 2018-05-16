By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simplycook Stroganoff Paste Pots 2X35g

image 1 of Simplycook Stroganoff Paste Pots 2X35g
£ 1.50
£2.15/100g

New

Product Description

  • Stroganoff Paste
  • Hungry for more, go online to see our full range
  • www.simplycook.com
  • With Sweet Paprika and Porcini Mushroom
  • Wake Up your Weeknight Dishes
  • Pack size: 70G

Information

Ingredients

Ground Paprika, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Concentrate (Sulphites), Yeast Extract, Tomato Puree, Water, Salt, Mushroom Concentrate (Salt), Garlic Powder, Sugar, Onion Juice Concentrate, Dried Mushrooms, Porcini Mushrooms, Parsley Flakes, Ground Black Pepper, Colour: Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store: In a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Quick Recipe: (Serves 2)
  • 1. Flash fry 170g sliced sirloin steak until brown. Remove from pan.
  • 2. Add 1 chopped onion and 150g sliced mushrooms. Fry for 5 mins.
  • 3. Add 1x pot Stroganoff Paste and 150ml double cream and cook for 5 mins. Return the beef to the pan then serve with rice.
  • Vegetarian recipe: Swap steak for 100g more mushrooms.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • SimplyCook Ltd,
  • 96 Leonard Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 4RH.

Return to

  • SimplyCook Ltd,
  • 96 Leonard Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 4RH.

Net Contents

2 x 35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g Pot
Energy1164kJ407kJ
-279kcal98kcal
Fat (g)14.85.2
of which Saturates (g)1.30.5
Carbohydrate (g)22.98.0
of which Sugars (g)9.13.2
Fibre (g)6.92.4
Protein(g)11.34.0
Salt (g)9.23.2

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

