Libbys Pear Quaters In Juice 410G

- Energy331kJ 78kcal4%
- Fat<0.5g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars17.4g19%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 161kJ
Product Description
- Pear Quarters in Pear Juice from Concentrate
- Rinse & Recycle
- ® Reg. Trademarks used under Authorisation of the Owners.
- 1 of 5 a Day = 1/2 of can
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 230G
Information
Ingredients
Pears, Pear Juice from Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer contents to a non-metal container, refrigerate and consume within 2 days.Best Before End: see end of can
Name and address
- Specially packed for:
- Peaty Mills plc,
- ME19 5SH,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- www.peatymills.com
Drained weight
225g
Net Contents
410g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 1/2 can (205g)
|%RI
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|161kJ
|331kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|38kcal
|78kcal
|4%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|70g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|<1%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|8.5g
|17.4g
|of which sugars
|8.5g
|17.4g
|19%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|2.9g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|<1%
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/200kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
