Libbys Pear Quaters In Juice 410G

Libbys Pear Quaters In Juice 410G
£ 0.80
£3.48/kg DR.WT
Half of a can contains
  • Energy331kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat<0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars17.4g
    19%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 161kJ

Product Description

  • Pear Quarters in Pear Juice from Concentrate
  • Rinse & Recycle
  • ® Reg. Trademarks used under Authorisation of the Owners.
  • 1 of 5 a Day = 1/2 of can
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 230G

Information

Ingredients

Pears, Pear Juice from Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer contents to a non-metal container, refrigerate and consume within 2 days.Best Before End: see end of can

Name and address

  • Specially packed for:
  • Peaty Mills plc,
  • ME19 5SH,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Peaty Mills plc,
  • ME19 5SH,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.peatymills.com

Drained weight

225g

Net Contents

410g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 1/2 can (205g)%RIRI* for an average adult
Energy 161kJ331kJ8400kJ
-38kcal78kcal4%2000kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g<1%70g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g<1%20g
Carbohydrate 8.5g17.4g
of which sugars 8.5g17.4g19%90g
Fibre 1.4g2.9g
Protein 0.3g0.6g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g<1%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/200kcal)----

