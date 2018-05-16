Cadbury Boost Ice Cream Sticks 4X90ml

- Energy908kJ 218kcal11%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1010kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate Ice Cream with Caramel Sauce and Biscuit Pieces Covered in Cadbury Milk Chocolate.
- Cocoa† Life
- †Applies to Cadbury milk chocolate
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Cocoa life aims to make lives better. The education and entrepreneurship training we provide makes for happier farmers and thriving local communities
- www.cocoalife.org
- Box - Recycle
- Wrap - Don't Recycle
- Cadbury is a Trademark of the Mondelēz International Group Used Under License to Froneri International Ltd.
- Chocolate Ice Cream Swirled with Caramel & Coated in Milk Chocolate with Biscuit Pieces
- 100% Sustainable Sourced Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 360ML
Information
Ingredients
Cadbury Milk Chocolate† (35%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Reconstituted Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Reconstituted Whey Powder (from Milk), Caramel Sauce (9.5%) (Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Modified Maize Starch, Unsalted Butter (from Milk), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (E471), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Fructose, Flavouring), Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Biscuit Pieces (3.5%) (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (E471), Flavourings (from Milk), Stabilisers (E412, E410), †Applies to Cadbury Milk Chocolate
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts.
Storage
Store Below -18°C. Keep Frozen. For Best Before End See Side of Pack.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- THIS PRODUCT MAY STAIN.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Leeming Bar,
- DL79 UL,
- UK.
- Unit D,
Return to
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Leeming Bar,
- DL79 UL,
- UK.
- Unit D,
- Baldonnell Business Park,
- Baldonnell,
- Co. Dublin.
- For Customer Services: www.cadburyicecreamland.com
Net Contents
4 x 90ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Per Stick (90ml)
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|1010kJ
|908kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|242kcal
|218kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|14.1g
|12.7g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|9.1g
|8.2g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|25.3g
|22.7g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|20.6g
|18.5g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.9g
|-
|Protein
|2.7g
|2.4g
|50g
|Salt
|0.19g
|0.16g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
THIS PRODUCT MAY STAIN.
