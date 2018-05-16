Tesco Plant Chef 8 Meat Free Burgers 454G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 734kJ / 176kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned meat free burgers made with rehydrated textured soya protein and onion.
- Pack size: 454G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (66%), Onion Purée (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Onion (2.5%), Chickpea Flour, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Malted Barley Extract, Salt, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Tomato Powder, Flavouring, Black Pepper, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 Frozen: 15 mins. Cooking instructions given are for 1 meat free burger. Place on a pre-heated baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Turn once halfway through cooking.
Grill
Instructions: GRILL FROZEN: 8-10 mins. For best results grill. Cooking instructions given are for 1 meat free burger. Pre-heat grill and wire rack to a medium heat. Place meat free burger onto the wire rack and cook for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Net Contents
454g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger (50g**)
|Energy
|734kJ / 176kcal
|367kJ / 88kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|4.5g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|2.8g
|1.4g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|6.9g
|3.5g
|Protein
|17.7g
|8.9g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When grilled according to instructions.
|** When grilled according to instructions 454g typically weighs 400g.
