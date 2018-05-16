Tesco Oat Drink 1L
Product Description
- Oat drink with added calcium, vitamin B12, riboflavin and vitamin D2.
- At Tesco we are committed to helping make the healthy choice the easy choice. Our Healthy Choice logo is included on products to help you identify healthier products.
- RICH & SMOOTH With added calcium and vitamins B12, B2 and D2
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Oats (9%), Sunflower Oil, Chicory Fibre, Maltodextrin, Tricalcium Phosphate, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Vitamin D2.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Preparation and Usage
Shake well before each use.
To avoid curdling in hot water add before hot liquid.
Do not mix with boiling water.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Beverage Carton. Recycle at recycling points
Net Contents
1 litre e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml
|Energy
|203kJ / 48kcal
|508kJ / 121kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|3.0g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|8.7g
|21.8g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|8.0g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.8g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Vitamin D
|0.75µg
|1.88µg
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.21mg
|0.53mg
|Vitamin B12
|0.38µg
|0.95µg
|Calcium
|120mg
|300mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
