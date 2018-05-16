By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Oat Drink 1L

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Oat Drink 1L
£ 0.95
£0.95/litre

New

Per 250ml
  • Energy508kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars8.0g
    9%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 203kJ / 48kcal

Product Description

  • Oat drink with added calcium, vitamin B12, riboflavin and vitamin D2.
  • At Tesco we are committed to helping make the healthy choice the easy choice. Our Healthy Choice logo is included on products to help you identify healthier products.
  • RICH & SMOOTH With added calcium and vitamins B12, B2 and D2
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Oats (9%), Sunflower Oil, Chicory Fibre, Maltodextrin, Tricalcium Phosphate, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Vitamin D2.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before each use.

    To avoid curdling in hot water add before hot liquid.

    Do not mix with boiling water.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Beverage Carton. Recycle at recycling points

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy203kJ / 48kcal508kJ / 121kcal
Fat1.2g3.0g
Saturates0.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate8.7g21.8g
Sugars3.2g8.0g
Fibre0.7g1.8g
Protein0.3g0.8g
Salt0.1g0.3g
Vitamin D0.75µg1.88µg
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.21mg0.53mg
Vitamin B120.38µg0.95µg
Calcium120mg300mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here