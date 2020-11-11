Walkers Sausage Roll Flavour Crisps 5X25g
- Energy521kJ 125kcal6%
- Fat6.8g10%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.6g<1%
- Salt0.35g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 521kJ
Product Description
- Sausage Roll Flavour Potato Crisps
- In support of the LadBaby charity christmas sausage roll campaign
- In partnership with LadBaby
- In support of the trussell trust
- Stop UK Hunger
- We've already donated: £1 million
- Help us raise more
- 5p donation for every pack sold*
- For the past 2 years, the LadBaby family have been on a roll (pun intended) unleashing the Power of Sausage Rolls to do good at Christmas with their hilarious Sausage Roll charity songs.
- They've achieved the Christmas no.1 spot 2 years in a row, donating all proceeds to the Trussell Trust, whose fantastic work in the UK supports a nationwide network of food banks and fight against poverty. Donate now: https: //www.trusselltrust.org/walkers
- Follow the sausage roll loving family's journey on Facebook and YouTube at @LadBabyOfficial.
- *Walkers has donated food and cash to the total value of £1 million to the Trussell Trust in 2020. 5p donation to Trussell Trust applies to promotional single 32.5g, 65g and 5 multi-pack (5p in total) sausage roll flavour crisps only. Trussell Trust © 2020 Reg. Charity in England & Wales (1110522) and Scotland (SC044246). Reg. Ltd. Co. in England & Wales (5434524).
- - 5x25g multipack of Walkers Sausage Roll Flavour Crisps
- - Tasty sausage roll flavour Walkers crisps made in partnership with LadBaby
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - No artificial colours or preservatives
- - The nation's favourite snacks partner up with LadBaby in support of The Russel Trust
- - This pack contains 5 servings
- For the past 2 years, the Ladbaby family have been on a roll unleashing the Power of Sausage Rolls to do good at Christmas with their hilarious Sausage Roll charity songs. LadBaby has raised over £1 million for the Russel Trust. Help them raise even more with 5p donated with every pack.
- * 5p donation to Trussell Trust applies to promotional single 32.5g, 65g and 5 multipack (5p in total) sausage roll flavour crisps only. Trussell Trust © 2020 Reg. Charity in England & Wales (1110522) and Scotland (SC044246). Reg. Ltd. Co. in England & Wales (5434524).
- No Sausage Rolls Were Harmed in the Making of These Crisps.
- Product Contains No Sausage Rolls; Contains Flavouring Only.
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
- Please dispose of this packet responsibly, or find out how you can recycle it at walkers.co.uk/recycle
- Walkers, and the Walkers Logo, are registered trademarks ©2020.
- No Artificial Colours
- No Preservatives
- No MSG
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Sausage Roll Seasoning (Salt, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Spices, Sage, Potassium Chloride, Thyme, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract))
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- We're Here to Help!
- www.walkers.co.uk
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am - 5pm
- Or Consumer Care
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
5 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 25g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|521kJ
|2084kJ
|-
|125kcal(6%*)
|498kcal
|Fat
|6.8g(10%*)
|27.0g
|of which Saturates
|0.6g(3%*)
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|13.8g
|55.0g
|of which Sugars
|0.6g(<1%*)
|2.3g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|4.7g
|Protein
|1.4g
|5.7g
|Salt
|0.35g(6%*)
|1.40g
|Each inner pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
