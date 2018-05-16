Tesco Vegetable Chilli 392G

- Energy628kJ 150kcal8%
Product Description
- Mixed vegetables and beans in a spiced tomato sauce.
- Mildly Spiced and Warming A vibrant mix of beans and veg in a Mexican inspired spice blend
- Pack size: 392G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (42%), Mixed Beans (24%) [Red Kidney Beans, Pinto Beans, Black Turtle Beans], Tomato Purée (22%), Tomato Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Cumin, Coriander Leaf, Paprika, Oregano, Sugar, Salt, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper.
Vegetables in varying proportions: Red Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Carrot.
Storage
Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 4 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: For best results, microwave.
800W/900W 3 mins/2 mins 30 secs
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/1 minute (900W). Stir, then heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.
Hob
Instructions: 3-4 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Can. Recycle
Net Contents
392g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a can (196g)
|Energy
|321kJ / 76kcal
|628kJ / 150kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|9.1g
|17.9g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|6.0g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|7.0g
|Protein
|3.3g
|6.5g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
