Betty Crocker Low Fat Blueberry Muffin Mix 335G

A very tasty muffin
Making the muffins was very straight forward and could be mastered by anyone inexperienced with baking. The mix gave six generous sized muffins which were not overly sweet and were ideal for breakfast. My only critisism would be that the muffins would be better if the blueberries were mixed in before adding the cake mix to the muffin cases. It was somewhat difficult to try and stir in the blueberries to individual muffins. I found that the blueberries were mainly towards the top of the muffins. However thay did taste delicious. I tried these when tempted by an offer.
Love a little cake
made these cakes with my children, have to say maybe as they are reduced fat they did not have a good shelf life ....Bought as part of a promotion, not sure I would purchase again
Filling and tasty
Made with the kids. Bought on promotion. Kids loved. You couldnt tell it was low fat. Made substantial filling treat. Was easy to follow with perfect instructions
Light and tasty
The mix was easy to use and helped me make some great cakes. The product cooked well in the oven.
Betty Crocker low fat blueberry muffins
Very easy to use this mix. The muffins were full of flavour, light and fluffy. A delicious low fat treat. These were boight as part of a promotion.
Very easy to make, good taste
This was simple to mix and bake. All you need is a baking tin and the oven. There was plentry of blueberry mix, and the body of the cakes turned out light an fluffy. They were much appreciated by family members of all ages. This product was bought as part of a promotion.
Easy to make
Easy to make and delicious. Bonus that they are also low fat
Beautiful Cake mix, easy to follow instructions
Bought as part of a promotion - Lovely smooth cake mix, never tried this brand before but pleasantly surprised. Went down a treat do would recommend it to a friend and would buy again.
Amazing Muffins!
I got this as part of a promotional deal. I used the mix and it was so simple to prepare. The oven did the rest. I took the muffins to work and everyone loved them!
Nice
This made really nice treats ideal kids and family