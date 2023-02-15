We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Betty Crocker Low Fat Blueberry Muffin Mix 335G

4.4(36)Write a review
Betty Crocker Low Fat Blueberry Muffin Mix 335G
£3.00
£8.96/kg

Each baked muffin (76g) contains:

Energy
753kJ
178kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
2.0g

-

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

-

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.7g

-

24%of the reference intake
Salt
1.02g

-

17%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1255kJ

Product Description

  • Muffin mix with a pouch of fruity blueberry filling.
  • Find more tips & tricks at www.bettycrocker.co.uk
  • Loved by bakers Since 1921.
  • Love fruits?
  • Try our Betty Crocker™ Zesty Lemon Cake Mix!
  • RSPO - RSPO™, Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Mixed 4-0256-12-100-00
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C105339, www.fsc.org
  • © General Mills
  • Low Fat
  • Perfect to bake u memories with the kids!
  • No Artificial Flavours or Colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 335G
  • Low Fat

Information

Ingredients

Muffin Mix (70%): Wheat Flour, Sugar, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Fruity Blueberry Filling Pouch (30%): Blueberries (55%), Sugar, Water, Apples (6%), Black Currants (5%), Stabiliser (Modified Corn Starch), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Muffin mix may contain Egg, Milk and Soy. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Just add
  • Egg
  • Water
  • Love, Betty
  • All you need is:
  • 90ml water + 1 medium egg = 6 cup muffin tray
  • Prep time 10 mins
  • Baking time 18-22 mins
  • One regular muffin tin and 6 muffin cases
  • 3 simple steps!
  • Preheat oven to 200ºC (180ºC fan forced)/ Gas Mark 6. Grease 6 of the cups from a regular muffin tin with cooking spray and preferably line with muffin cases.
  • 1. Stir muffin mix, water and egg in a medium bowl with a wooden spoon until just combined (batter may be lumpy). Spoon the mixture evenly into the prepared muffin tin. Do not eat unbaked batter.
  • 2. Snip corner of Fruity Blueberry Filling. Insert tip of pouch into the centre of muffin mixture and squeeze gently to add a small amount of berries. Divide berries evenly between each muffin cup. Using a skewer, swirl the berries through the batter.
  • 3. Bake for 18 - 22 minutes, until the sponge is springy to touch and/or a round knife comes out clean. Leave to cool and then remove from tin.

Number of uses

Contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK Limited,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Distributor address

  • General Mills Scandinavia AB,
  • Sweden.
  • Nathan & Olsen.

Return to

  • General Mills UK Limited,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.
  • Careline Information:
  • UK 0800 783 5907
  • ROI 1800 535 115
  • Careline.Scandinavia@genmills.com

Net Contents

335g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesMuffin mix and blueberry filling as sold Per 100gEach baked muffin (76g):%* (76g)
Energy1255kJ753kJ
-296kcal178kcal9%
Fat2.0g2.0g3%
of which saturates0.9g0.7g4%
Carbohydrate64.9g36.6g14%
of which sugars38.9g21.7g24%
Fibre1.0g0.5g-
Protein4.2g3.4g7%
Salt1.78g1.02g17%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains 6 portions---
View all Ready Made Mixes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

36 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A very tasty muffin

4 stars

Making the muffins was very straight forward and could be mastered by anyone inexperienced with baking. The mix gave six generous sized muffins which were not overly sweet and were ideal for breakfast. My only critisism would be that the muffins would be better if the blueberries were mixed in before adding the cake mix to the muffin cases. It was somewhat difficult to try and stir in the blueberries to individual muffins. I found that the blueberries were mainly towards the top of the muffins. However thay did taste delicious. I tried these when tempted by an offer.

Love a little cake

4 stars

made these cakes with my children, have to say maybe as they are reduced fat they did not have a good shelf life ....Bought as part of a promotion, not sure I would purchase again

Filling and tasty

5 stars

Made with the kids. Bought on promotion. Kids loved. You couldnt tell it was low fat. Made substantial filling treat. Was easy to follow with perfect instructions

Light and tasty

5 stars

The mix was easy to use and helped me make some great cakes. The product cooked well in the oven.

Betty Crocker low fat blueberry muffins

5 stars

Very easy to use this mix. The muffins were full of flavour, light and fluffy. A delicious low fat treat. These were boight as part of a promotion.

Very easy to make, good taste

4 stars

This was simple to mix and bake. All you need is a baking tin and the oven. There was plentry of blueberry mix, and the body of the cakes turned out light an fluffy. They were much appreciated by family members of all ages. This product was bought as part of a promotion.

Easy to make

5 stars

Easy to make and delicious. Bonus that they are also low fat

Beautiful Cake mix, easy to follow instructions

5 stars

Bought as part of a promotion - Lovely smooth cake mix, never tried this brand before but pleasantly surprised. Went down a treat do would recommend it to a friend and would buy again.

Amazing Muffins!

5 stars

I got this as part of a promotional deal. I used the mix and it was so simple to prepare. The oven did the rest. I took the muffins to work and everyone loved them!

Nice

4 stars

This made really nice treats ideal kids and family

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here