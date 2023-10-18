Comfort Pure Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner 58 Wash 870Ml

Add a little love to your laundry with Comfort Pure Ultra-Concentrated Fabric Conditioner, the number one fabric conditioner for sensitive skin in the UK*. Comfort Pure Ultra-Concentrated fabric softener is gentle next to sensitive skin and unlocks incredible softness from a tiny dose. This gentle yet effective fabric softener helps smooth the fibres in your family's clothes, leaving clothes less wrinkled, incredibly soft and easier to iron. Developed using skincare research recognised by the British Skin Foundation, Comfort Pure is suitable for the whole family. Comfort Pure Ultra-Concentrated Fabric Conditioner is not only gentle on your skin; it's also kinder to the environment. The ultra-concentrated formula means you can use a smaller dose with the same protection. Our bottle is also made of 100% recycled plastic.** To use: Pour a 15 ml dose straight into your washing machine drawer alongside your regular liquid detergent; we recommend using alongside Persil Non Bio. Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Select your wash setting, then let your machine take care of the rest. Comfort is the original fabric conditioner and has been caring for clothes for almost 50 years. #LongLiveClothes *Our best-selling Sensitive Comfort Fabric Conditioner Variant, Nielsen MAT w/e 12/08/23 **Recycled plastic bottle excluding cap and sleeve & recyclable excluding sleeve

Comfort Pure Ultra-Concentrated Fabric Conditioner is our number one fabric conditioner for sensitive skin* This fabric softener is hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and gentle on sensitive skin Comfort Pure sensitive fabric softener is developed with skincare research recognised by the British Skin Foundation This gentle yet effective fabric softener helps to smooth the fibres in your family's clothes and keep them incredibly soft – use it alongside your favourite laundry detergent Thanks to its ultra-concentrated formula, this fabric softener unlocks incredible softness from just a tiny dose, making it ideal for the whole family The bottle of this Comfort Pure Ultra-Concentrated Fabric Conditioner is made of 100% recycled plastic**

Pack size: 870ML

Ingredients

15-30%: Cationic surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

870 ℮