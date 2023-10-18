We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Comfort Pure Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner 58 Wash 870Ml
image 1 of Comfort Pure Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner 58 Wash 870Mlimage 2 of Comfort Pure Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner 58 Wash 870Mlimage 3 of Comfort Pure Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner 58 Wash 870Mlimage 4 of Comfort Pure Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner 58 Wash 870Mlimage 5 of Comfort Pure Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner 58 Wash 870Ml

Comfort Pure Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner 58 Wash 870Ml

4.7(84)
Write a review

£5.00

£5.75/litre

Comfort Pure Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner 58 Wash 870Ml
Add a little love to your laundry with Comfort Pure Ultra-Concentrated Fabric Conditioner, the number one fabric conditioner for sensitive skin in the UK*. Comfort Pure Ultra-Concentrated fabric softener is gentle next to sensitive skin and unlocks incredible softness from a tiny dose. This gentle yet effective fabric softener helps smooth the fibres in your family's clothes, leaving clothes less wrinkled, incredibly soft and easier to iron.Developed using skincare research recognised by the British Skin Foundation, Comfort Pure is suitable for the whole family. Comfort Pure Ultra-Concentrated Fabric Conditioner is not only gentle on your skin; it's also kinder to the environment. The ultra-concentrated formula means you can use a smaller dose with the same protection. Our bottle is also made of 100% recycled plastic.**To use: Pour a 15 ml dose straight into your washing machine drawer alongside your regular liquid detergent; we recommend using alongside Persil Non Bio. Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Select your wash setting, then let your machine take care of the rest. Comfort is the original fabric conditioner and has been caring for clothes for almost 50 years. #LongLiveClothes*Our best-selling Sensitive Comfort Fabric Conditioner Variant, Nielsen MAT w/e 12/08/23 **Recycled plastic bottle excluding cap and sleeve & recyclable excluding sleeve
Comfort Pure Ultra-Concentrated Fabric Conditioner is our number one fabric conditioner for sensitive skin*This fabric softener is hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and gentle on sensitive skinComfort Pure sensitive fabric softener is developed with skincare research recognised by the British Skin FoundationThis gentle yet effective fabric softener helps to smooth the fibres in your family's clothes and keep them incredibly soft – use it alongside your favourite laundry detergentThanks to its ultra-concentrated formula, this fabric softener unlocks incredible softness from just a tiny dose, making it ideal for the whole familyThe bottle of this Comfort Pure Ultra-Concentrated Fabric Conditioner is made of 100% recycled plastic**
Pack size: 870ML

Ingredients

15-30%: Cationic surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

870 ℮

View all Fabric Conditioner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here