Tesco Coconut Drink 1 Litre

Tesco Coconut Drink 1 Litre
£ 1.00
£1.00/litre
Per 250ml
  • Energy303kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 121kJ / 29kcal

Product Description

  • UHT sweetened coconut drink with added calcium, vitamin B12 and vitamin D2.
  • At Tesco we are committed to helping make the healthy choice the easy choice. Our Healthy Choice logo is included on products to help you identify healthier products.
  • Sweetened with added calcium and vitamins B12 and D2
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Cream (4%) [Coconut Extract, Water], Rice (3%), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Calcium Phosphate, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Sea Salt, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D2.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days. Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Beverage Carton. Recycle at recycling points

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer250ml
Energy121kJ / 29kcal303kJ / 72kcal
Fat0.5g1.3g
Saturates0.5g1.3g
Carbohydrate5.3g13.3g
Sugars2.2g5.5g
Fibre0.5g1.3g
Protein0.5g1.3g
Salt0.2g0.4g
Vitamin D0.75µg1.88µg
Vitamin B120.38µg0.95µg
Calcium120mg300mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

