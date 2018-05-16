Tesco Coconut Drink 1 Litre

- Energy303kJ 72kcal4%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars5.5g6%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 121kJ / 29kcal
Product Description
- UHT sweetened coconut drink with added calcium, vitamin B12 and vitamin D2.
- At Tesco we are committed to helping make the healthy choice the easy choice. Our Healthy Choice logo is included on products to help you identify healthier products.
- Sweetened with added calcium and vitamins B12 and D2
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Cream (4%) [Coconut Extract, Water], Rice (3%), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Calcium Phosphate, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Sea Salt, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D2.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days. Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Beverage Carton. Recycle at recycling points
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1 Litre e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per250ml
|Energy
|121kJ / 29kcal
|303kJ / 72kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|5.3g
|13.3g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|5.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Protein
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Vitamin D
|0.75µg
|1.88µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.38µg
|0.95µg
|Calcium
|120mg
|300mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021