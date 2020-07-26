We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nivea Sun Ultra Violet Face Shine Control Spf 50 50Ml

4.7(63)Write a review
image 1 of Nivea Sun Ultra Violet Face Shine Control Spf 50 50Ml
£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Nivea Sun UV Face S/Control SPF50 50ml
  • NIVEA SUN UV Face Shine Control Cream SPF 50 provides immediate and effective sun protection. The light formula offers a long-lasting and instant mattifying effect. The cream absorbs excess oils from your skin’s surface. Your skin will be protected against UVA / UVB induced skin damage and High Energy Visible Light effects such as premature skin aging. Your skin will feel light, non-greasy and non-sticky. The skin compatibility of this sun cream has been dermatologically proven. The product also has an eye-friendly formula and is ophthalmologically proven as well.
  • Apply to your face and neck. Rub in thoroughly and let the cream dry. Reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas before going outside. Even when protected avoid over-exposure to the sun. Ideal for daily use. Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.
  • Light formula with instant and long-lasting mattifying effect
  • Absorbs excess oil from skin surface
  • Light skin feeling, non-greasy and non-sticky
  • Ultra Spectrum Protection – protects from UVA / UVB induced skin damage and High Energy Visible Light effects, such as premature skin ageing
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Dibutyl Adipate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Silica, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Tapioca Starch, Behenyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Methylpropanediol, Glycerin, Glycyrrhiza Inflata Root Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Xanthan Gum, Carbomer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Trisodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Warnings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Card. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

IMPORTANT USAGE INSTRUCTIONS Shake well before use. • Apply generously before sun exposure enough before rubbing in, let it dry then reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas. • Reapply frequently especially after swimming, perspiring and toweling. • Applying insufficient product will lower the level of protection. • Avoid intensive midday sun (11-3pm). • Allow to absorb completely and avoid contact with textiles and hard surfaces to prevent staining. • Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. • Wear protective clothing (hat, t-shirt, sunglasses) and apply sufficient sunscreen on sun-exposed areas (face, arms, and legs). • Even when protected avoid over-exposure to the sun as it is a serious health threat. • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.

63 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Did nothing it was supposed to

1 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Ordered this having seen the many positive reviews and thought for the price it was worth a try. Very disappointed to find it is everything it says it's not. A heavy formula with a slight white cast, feels very greasy and I've had to put a tonne of powder on my face to counteract the shine. I'll be reverting back to my previous preferred spf.

No white cast

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Really glad I chose this. Was looking for a moisturising high spf face cream and this is perfect. It controls shine, doesn't leave a thick white cast on brown skin and is a really good price. Win Win

Best spf ever

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Does exactly what it says on the tin! Not sticky at all and face feels dry and matte. Works amazing on its own and under make up. I will never use anything else!!

Not recommended

1 stars

Review from Nivea UK

I don't like this product since it contains alooooot of fragrance and alcohol which is not recommended to apply on skin, especially if you need to re-apply it within 3-4 hours.

KT

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Please don't ever change this product. Discovered it in the summer when I bought it to go on holiday after reading some reviews... OMG... best facial suncream ever! I have combination skin and have always hated the feel of sun cream on my face and my skin would always break out. This product however is amazing... started using it every day on my face and neck and haven't stopped using it every day since, my skin feels super soft

LOVE IT!

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

It is the best face cream ever since it protects against sun damage. It smells and feels great whilst protecting my face for a reasonable price. I couldn't ask for more. Tesco no longer sell it!!! Why??? If I can bulk buy I would!

Everyone should have it

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

We went on a short break to Spain. I took this Nivea face shine control cream with me and totally love it!!! It does absorb very quickly and it doesn't leave any sticky layer on your skin, which is great! This brand knows how to create effective, high-quality skincare products and its lightweight facial sun cream is a safe bet when it comes to reliable protection. Whether you've got normal, sensitive or combination skin, this sunscreen will suit your needs.

Non-Sticky protection at last!

4 stars

Review from Nivea UK

This has the same welcoming smell that I associate with holidays without the feeling of grime. Handy tube handbag size for the face. I've been using for winter walks & like that I'm still protected at this time of year.

Annula17.....

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Nivea Face Sun Cream is the best I've tried, and will keep buying this product each time my tube is finished,I love this Sun

Nivea shine control spf50 face cream

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

The cream is presented in eye catching packaging. Easily noticeable that it's from the Nivea brand. The cream smells divine. Fragrant but not too strong. I was truely surprised that the cream almost instantly was absorbed upon application. Leaving just smooth soft skin with no sticky residue or shine. In all honesty I was dubious about the claims of shine control and 0% sticky feeling but this cream sure delivers. I'm hooked.

1-10 of 63 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

