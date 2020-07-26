Nivea Sun Ultra Violet Face Shine Control Spf 50 50Ml

Did nothing it was supposed to
Review from Nivea UK
Ordered this having seen the many positive reviews and thought for the price it was worth a try. Very disappointed to find it is everything it says it's not. A heavy formula with a slight white cast, feels very greasy and I've had to put a tonne of powder on my face to counteract the shine. I'll be reverting back to my previous preferred spf.
No white cast
Review from Nivea UK
Really glad I chose this. Was looking for a moisturising high spf face cream and this is perfect. It controls shine, doesn't leave a thick white cast on brown skin and is a really good price. Win Win
Best spf ever
Review from Nivea UK
Does exactly what it says on the tin! Not sticky at all and face feels dry and matte. Works amazing on its own and under make up. I will never use anything else!!
Not recommended
Review from Nivea UK
I don't like this product since it contains alooooot of fragrance and alcohol which is not recommended to apply on skin, especially if you need to re-apply it within 3-4 hours.
KT
Review from Nivea UK
Please don't ever change this product. Discovered it in the summer when I bought it to go on holiday after reading some reviews... OMG... best facial suncream ever! I have combination skin and have always hated the feel of sun cream on my face and my skin would always break out. This product however is amazing... started using it every day on my face and neck and haven't stopped using it every day since, my skin feels super soft
LOVE IT!
Review from Nivea UK
It is the best face cream ever since it protects against sun damage. It smells and feels great whilst protecting my face for a reasonable price. I couldn't ask for more. Tesco no longer sell it!!! Why??? If I can bulk buy I would!
Everyone should have it
Review from Nivea UK
We went on a short break to Spain. I took this Nivea face shine control cream with me and totally love it!!! It does absorb very quickly and it doesn't leave any sticky layer on your skin, which is great! This brand knows how to create effective, high-quality skincare products and its lightweight facial sun cream is a safe bet when it comes to reliable protection. Whether you've got normal, sensitive or combination skin, this sunscreen will suit your needs.
Non-Sticky protection at last!
Review from Nivea UK
This has the same welcoming smell that I associate with holidays without the feeling of grime. Handy tube handbag size for the face. I've been using for winter walks & like that I'm still protected at this time of year.
Annula17.....
Review from Nivea UK
Nivea Face Sun Cream is the best I've tried, and will keep buying this product each time my tube is finished,I love this Sun
Nivea shine control spf50 face cream
Review from Nivea UK
The cream is presented in eye catching packaging. Easily noticeable that it's from the Nivea brand. The cream smells divine. Fragrant but not too strong. I was truely surprised that the cream almost instantly was absorbed upon application. Leaving just smooth soft skin with no sticky residue or shine. In all honesty I was dubious about the claims of shine control and 0% sticky feeling but this cream sure delivers. I'm hooked.