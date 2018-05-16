Tesco Finest British Chicken Sage & Onion Gravy Granules 200G

- Energy67kJ 16kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 133kJ / 32kcal
Product Description
- Chicken gravy granules with onion and sage.
- British Chicken A rich savoury gravy expertly seasoned with sage and onion. Seasoned with sage & onion
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Flavourings (contains Soya, Wheat), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion (2%), Caramelised Sugar, Chicken (1%), Sage, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Preparation and Usage
Place 4 x 5ml (4 heaped teaspoons/20g) of gravy granules into a measuring jug. Pour on 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water. Stir well until smooth. This may take up to one minute. For a thicker gravy simply add more granules.
Number of uses
60 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 50ml
|Energy
|133kJ / 32kcal
|67kJ / 16kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|1.1g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|1.5g
|Sugars
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
