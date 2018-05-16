TESCO FIRE PIT CAJUN CHICKEN STEAKS 300G

- Energy687kJ 163kcal8%
Product Description
- Chicken breast steaks in a cajun style marinade.
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (95%), Spices, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Sugar, Salt, Citric Acid, Herbs, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Lemon Oil.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking instructions above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY Chilled: 10 mins. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Add chicken and fry for 10 minutes.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (117g)**
|Energy
|587kJ / 139kcal
|687kJ / 163kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|2.9g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|28.0g
|32.8g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 234g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
