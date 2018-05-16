Tesco Finest Salmon En Croute 350G

- Energy2126kJ 510kcal26%
- Fat33.2g47%
- Saturates13.3g67%
- Sugars2.6g3%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2126kJ / 510kcal
Product Description
- Salmon (Salmo salar) fillets with a Sauvignon Blanc white wine, lemon and herb sauce wrapped in butter enriched puff pastry.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. *Responsibly Sourced. Scottish Salmon fillets paired with a delicate zesty white wine, lemon and parsley sauce. The sauce is made with Tesco Finest Sauvignon Blanc white wine due to its fruity and herbal notes which compliments the salmon beautifully. The pastry lattice provides a golden crisp finish.
- *Responsibly Sourced. Succulent and tender salmon fillets, paired with a delicate zesty Sauvignon Blanc white wine and lemon butter sauce, for an extra juicy fillet. Wrapped in golden, crisp puff pastry.
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (39%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Margarine [Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Butter (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Sauvignon Blanc White Wine, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Onion, Parsley, Fish Gelatine, Salt, Dill, Chive, Fish Extract, White Pepper, Leek, Fennel Seed, Black Peppercorns.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 18 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 30 mins. Remove carton and film lid. Carefully lift the en croute out of the tray using the parchment paper and place on a pre-heated baking tray. For best results brush pastry with beaten egg or milk and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden brown.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a pack (156g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2126kJ / 510kcal
|1363kJ / 327kcal
|Fat
|33.2g
|21.3g
|Saturates
|13.3g
|8.5g
|Carbohydrate
|31.6g
|20.3g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.2g
|Protein
|20.3g
|13.0g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 312g.
|-
|-
Safety information
