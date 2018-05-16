By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Fajita Spiced Burrito

£ 3.00
£3.00/each
Each pack
  • Energy2096kJ 499kcal
    25%
  • Fat16.9g
    24%
  • Saturates6.1g
    31%
  • Sugars15.7g
    17%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2096kJ / 499kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked long grain chilli rice, red kidney beans, black turtle beans and cooked mushrooms dressed in a smoky roast red pepper and chilli sauce, avocado and a coconut oil alternative to cheese in a chilli tortilla wrap.
  • Smoky fajita spiced rice and beans with vegan coconut oil based cheese alternative and avocado in a chilli wrap. Eat HOT or COLD

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cooked Long Grain Chilli Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Red Bell Pepper Powder, Sugar, Coriander, Oregano, Mustard Powder, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Concentrated Lime Juice, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Water, Black Turtle Beans, Red Kidney Beans, Oyster Mushroom, Avocado, Coconut Oil Alternative to Cheddar Cheese [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Cornflour, Oat Fibre, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)], Onion, Palm Oil, Coriander, Tomato, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Red Pepper, Olive Oil, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Lemon Juice, Ancho Chilli, Onion Powder, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Preservatives (L-Cysteine, Calcium Chloride), Red Chilli Purée, Spices, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Red Wine Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Red Pepper, Lemon Zest, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Parsley, Mustard Seed, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Oregano, Capsicum Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Tear label and loosen paper before heating.
800W 2 mins 20 secs /900W 1 mins 50 secs.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach packPer 100g
Energy2096kJ / 499kcal866kJ / 206kcal
Fat16.9g7.0g
Saturates6.1g2.5g
Carbohydrate69.7g28.8g
Sugars15.7g6.5g
Fibre7.7g3.2g
Protein13.1g5.4g
Salt1.9g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

