Wicked Kitchen Fajita Spiced Burrito

Product Description
- Cooked long grain chilli rice, red kidney beans, black turtle beans and cooked mushrooms dressed in a smoky roast red pepper and chilli sauce, avocado and a coconut oil alternative to cheese in a chilli tortilla wrap.
- Smoky fajita spiced rice and beans with vegan coconut oil based cheese alternative and avocado in a chilli wrap. Eat HOT or COLD
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cooked Long Grain Chilli Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Red Bell Pepper Powder, Sugar, Coriander, Oregano, Mustard Powder, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Concentrated Lime Juice, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Water, Black Turtle Beans, Red Kidney Beans, Oyster Mushroom, Avocado, Coconut Oil Alternative to Cheddar Cheese [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Cornflour, Oat Fibre, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)], Onion, Palm Oil, Coriander, Tomato, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Red Pepper, Olive Oil, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Lemon Juice, Ancho Chilli, Onion Powder, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Preservatives (L-Cysteine, Calcium Chloride), Red Chilli Purée, Spices, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Red Wine Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Red Pepper, Lemon Zest, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Parsley, Mustard Seed, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Oregano, Capsicum Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Tear label and loosen paper before heating.
800W 2 mins 20 secs /900W 1 mins 50 secs.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2096kJ / 499kcal
|866kJ / 206kcal
|Fat
|16.9g
|7.0g
|Saturates
|6.1g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|69.7g
|28.8g
|Sugars
|15.7g
|6.5g
|Fibre
|7.7g
|3.2g
|Protein
|13.1g
|5.4g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
