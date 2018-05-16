Tesco 2 Easter Chocolate Doughnuts

- Energy1518kJ 363kcal18%
Product Description
- 2 Fried doughnuts with a chocolate flavoured filling, topped with chocolate flavoured icing and sugar sprinkles.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chocolate Flavoured Filling (19%) [Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Water, Palm Oil, Chocolate Flavoured Icing [Sugar, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins)], Sugar Sprinkles (7%) [Sugar, Rice Flour, Cocoa Butter, Stabiliser (Tragacanth), Colours (Riboflavin, Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls and Chlorophyllins, Carotenes, Anthocyanins), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Radish, Cherry), Apple Extract], Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dextrose, Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat, soya and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Net Contents
2
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One doughnut (84g)
|Energy
|1807kJ / 432kcal
|1518kJ / 363kcal
|Fat
|23.2g
|19.5g
|Saturates
|12.1g
|10.2g
|Carbohydrate
|50.1g
|42.1g
|Sugars
|19.7g
|16.5g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.8g
|Protein
|4.6g
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
