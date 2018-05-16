Extreme Exotic Mango & Passion Fruit Cones 4 Pack 472Ml

- Energy685kJ 162kcal8%
- Fat3.6g5%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars21g23%
- Salt0.05g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 907kJ
Product Description
- Mango sorbet (43%) and passion fruit sorbet (23%) with a mango and passion fruit sauce (11%) in a biscuit cone with a chocolate flavoured coating.
- Mango & passionfruit sauce, Mango sorbet, Passionfruit sorbet, Crunchy wafer, Extreme® chocolatey tip
- V-Label (European Vegetarian Union) - Vegan, V-Label.eu
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 472ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Mango Puree (17%), Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Reconstituted Passion Fruit Juice (4%), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Sunflower), Concentrated Passion Fruit Juice, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agents (Pectins, Xanthan Gum, Tara Gum), Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot, Safflower), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin), Acid (Citric Acid), Hydrolysed Pea Protein, Flavourings, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Curcumin)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg, Milk.
Storage
Store Below -18°CKeep Frozen
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- Unit D,
Return to
- Contact us
- Complaints www.froneri.uk.com
Net Contents
4 x 118ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|907kJ
|685kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|215 kcal
|162 kcal
|2000 kcal
|8%
|Fat
|4.7g
|3.6g
|70g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|2.9g
|2.2g
|20g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|41g
|31g
|260g
|12%
|of which: sugars
|27g
|21g
|90g
|23%
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.9g
|-
|-
|Protein
|1.5g
|1.1g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.07g
|0.05g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One cone (118ml/75.5g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
