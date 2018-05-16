We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Extreme Exotic Mango & Passion Fruit Cones 4 Pack 472Ml

£ 3.00
£0.64/100ml
Each one** contains,**One cone (118ml/75.5g)
  • Energy685kJ 162kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars21g
    23%
  • Salt0.05g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 907kJ

Product Description

  • Mango sorbet (43%) and passion fruit sorbet (23%) with a mango and passion fruit sauce (11%) in a biscuit cone with a chocolate flavoured coating.
  • Mango & passionfruit sauce, Mango sorbet, Passionfruit sorbet, Crunchy wafer, Extreme® chocolatey tip
  • V-Label (European Vegetarian Union) - Vegan, V-Label.eu
  • Box - Recycle
  • Lid - Recycle
  • Sleeve - Don't Recycle
  • Keep Your Country Tidy
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • Used under licence by Froneri International Ltd.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 472ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Mango Puree (17%), Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Reconstituted Passion Fruit Juice (4%), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Sunflower), Concentrated Passion Fruit Juice, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agents (Pectins, Xanthan Gum, Tara Gum), Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot, Safflower), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin), Acid (Citric Acid), Hydrolysed Pea Protein, Flavourings, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Curcumin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg, Milk.

Storage

Store Below -18°CKeep Frozen

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,

Return to

  • Contact us
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin,
  • Ireland.
  • Complaints www.froneri.uk.com

Net Contents

4 x 118ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy 907kJ685kJ8400kJ
-215 kcal162 kcal2000 kcal8%
Fat 4.7g3.6g70g5%
of which: saturates 2.9g2.2g20g11%
Carbohydrate 41g31g260g12%
of which: sugars 27g21g90g23%
Fibre 1.2g0.9g--
Protein 1.5g1.1g50g2%
Salt 0.07g0.05g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One cone (118ml/75.5g)----
Pack contains 4 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

